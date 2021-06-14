Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of worst president in modern history, says Kamala Harris is not qualified to be vice president





Something you might have figured out between 2016 and 2020 is that Donald Trump was ridiculously unqualified to be president and hasn’t improved over the years. As well as having no relevant experience prior to entering the White House, a failed steak and vodka line doesn’t count, he almost defiantly ignored what the gig involved and refused to educate himself in any way. that would have benefited the country. So it’s a bit rich to hear a member of the Trump family claim someone! Currently working in the federal government, they don’t know what they are doing, but hey, they are the most oblivious people on the planet.

Over the weekend, Lara Trump, wife of Eric, Donald’s daughter-in-law, showed up to Justice with Judge Jeanine to discuss immigration policies and Joe Bidens’ security at the southern border, and you’ll never believe it, but she and host Jeanine Pirro aren’t happy with the job the administration is doing. Specifically, they believe Vice President Kamala Harris is to blame for the illegal border crossings and in an extremely misogynistic exchange he asserted that Harris did not have to be Vice President and that he had only been chosen for the post only because it was a woman. I guess she assumed she could just walk around doing nothing, Trump told Pirro. I think she knew she wasn’t prepared for that long before this moment. Remember, judge, this is a woman who dropped out of the Democratic primary even before her state of California voted, she voted 2%, she dropped out even before Marianne Williamson. She knew she couldn’t handle this job and so she becomes vice president, she was told to deal with this crisis at the border, she thinks she can just laugh about it, it’s embarrassing.

Later in the segment, Pirro proclaimed: This is a vice president who is female. You and I both want women to be successful But it looks so much like the woman above her head Even when I opened up I meant put on your big girl pants and stop laughing stop laughing. give the impression that you don’t know how to answer a question. Pirro then asked Trump, perhaps even less qualified to offer political advice than her stepfather, what recommendations she would give Harris, to which Trump replied that she had plenty of it but was not. not sure I can say them on TV. She added: We knew Joe Biden was going to pick a woman as his running mate because they just signal virtue on the left and that’s the problem when it’s your MO When you don’t care about their qualifications or their preparation for a This is terrible for the women all around. I mean, my God, sure we could have a woman president, sure a woman could be vice president. But let’s take a woman who is truly qualified and up to the job.

Of course, Trump was not on the show just to claim that a former state attorney general and the US senator are unqualified to be vice president. She also stopped to apparently suggest that people living on the border shoot at migrants they see crossing.

Asked by Pirro, what do we say to the inhabitants of the southern border who feel they are no longer part of the country? Trump responded, it’s absolutely disgusting and shameful to see. I don’t know what you say to the people who live on the southern border, I guess they better arm themselves, have weapons and be ready and maybe they’ll have to start Take the things over control. Perhaps this was an idea she had from her stepfather, who in March 2019 openly considered shooting migrants, and her disappointment that only other countries were officially allowed to do so.

