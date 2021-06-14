China’s three-child policy won’t stop long-term trend of declining annual births, leading economist says









ANI |

Update: June 15, 2021 2:23 AM IS

Beijing [China], Jun 15 (ANI): China’s recently announced three-child policy will not help the country dramatically increase the birth rate, a leading Chinese economist said, adding that the country will struggle to raise the age retirement for more than two years by 2025.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a Chinese economist, Yao Yang said the policy will not prevent a long-term trend of declining annual births in China, and that the country will struggle to recover. retirement age of more than a few years by 2025. “

“I don’t think we can significantly increase the birth rate,” Yao Yang, dean of the National Development School at Peking University, said in an interview.

The government’s decision to allow families to have three children could lead to a short-term increase in births, but “we cannot expect the effect to continue for long,” he said.

“We had better prepare for an aging society,” said Yao, one of a group of economists who consulted with President Xi Jinping and senior economic official Liu He last year. “This is the fate of East Asian societies.”

Yao said that despite an aging population, increased productivity could keep the economic growth rate close to its potential of 5.5% to 6% over the next decade.

China is expected to maintain high levels of investment in urbanization, education and research, he added. “Others say investment shouldn’t be an engine of China’s growth,” he said. “I don’t agree with that. China still needs capital.”

To slow the pace of its declining workforce, Beijing has announced plans to “gradually” raise the national retirement age – currently one of the lowest in the world to 50-55 for women and 60 for men – over the next few years, but did not give a timetable. Reforms are all the more urgent, Yao said, since China experienced a baby boom in the 1960s and this cohort is already reaching retirement age.

Pension reforms could be slow, however, Yao said, adding that he does not think the government will raise the retirement age too much because of “social resistance”.

A “realistic” option would be to increase the age by an average of six months per year over the next five years, resulting in an increase of 2.5 years by 2025, Yao said.

By 2030, the retirement age for both men and women could be five years above current levels.

China’s birth rate has been declining since 2017, despite the easing of the “one-child policy” to avoid a coming demographic crisis.

Despite the easing of the one-child policy in 2016, the number of live births per 1,000 people fell to an all-time high of 10.48 in 2019, from 10.94 in 2018. This has raised fears of a crisis imminent demographic.

Meanwhile, experts said the Chinese workforce will peak in the next few years before shrinking by around 5% over the next decade, CNN reported. This could pose a problem for the broad economic policy goals set by President Xi Jinping.

China’s birth rate fell nearly 15% year-on-year in 2020, and some people have pointed out that the rising cost of living is a major obstacle to creating large families.

For decades, China’s restrictions on family planning have allowed authorities to force hundreds of millions of Chinese women to have abortions or undergo sterilization operations in order to control the population. (ANI)







