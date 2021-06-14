Budget criticized for “discrimination against the provinces”





ISLAMABAD:

Senate opposition leader Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday criticized the outgoing government for proposing a budget that “discriminates against certain provinces”.

In a Senate session, chaired by President Sadiq Sanjrani, the former prime minister blasted Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for harming the country’s economy and proposing a conditions-based budget of the International Monetary Fund. (IMF).

“There are reports that some provinces are being ignored in the development budget. There should be no discrimination in the development budget ”.

The PPP leader said his government had strengthened Gilgit Baltistan by establishing an elected government.

Recalling that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had passed a resolution to establish South Punjab as a separate province, Gillani stressed that “We were criticized for being in bad faith when we launched the idea. from South Punjab for the first time ”.

He urged the PTI-led government to keep its promises to create a province of South Punjab.

Referring to the recent government crackdown on the protest organized by government employees, Gillani said the government was “testing” tear gas on its own employees.

“Wages should be increased in proportion to inflation,” he demanded. Accusing the government of lying about economic growth, Gillani said a sudden increase in GDP just days before the budget was incomprehensible.

“The circular debt has reached 2.4 trillion rupees, which is why the IMF has asked to increase the price of electricity.”

He said there has been a sharp drop in cotton production which has resulted in reduced exports.

“This put a burden of Rs 2 billion on foreign exchange reserves and increased unemployment in the country,” said the leader of the PPP, adding that Rs 900 billion PSDP was not enough for growth.

Against Yousaf Raza Gillani’s allegations, Senate House Leader Dr Shahzad Waseem said the budget allocated maximum funds to all provinces, including Sindh and Balochistan.

Calling the budget a fulfillment of the promise made by the PTI in its electoral manifesto, Waseem said that despite several challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan achieved a budget favorable to the people “who would bring progress and prosperity to the country. ”.

Dr Shahzad Waseem pointed out that the budget was designed with special emphasis on growing the marginalized segment of society. “Before 2008, the country’s economic situation was much better.

Pakistan Still Mills and Pakistan International Airline were doing better in terms of profits, ”Shahzad said, adding that many institutions went bankrupt after PPP came to power.

Blaming previous governments for leaving the country in dire economic straits, Shahzad said the PTI-led government had only two choices at its disposal: either go bankrupt or seek IMF help.

While admitting that the decision to go to the IMF was difficult, he said the Covid-19 pandemic had increased the challenges for the economy. “However, Imran Khan made the right decision given the realities on the ground.”

“Imran Khan had categorically told the IMF that electricity prices would not be increased at any cost.”

Criticizing the PML-N for opposing the government’s electoral reforms and the ordinance that allows overseas Pakistanis to vote in general elections, Shahzad said record remittances have been sent by Pakistanis overseas. “But PML-N insists that Pakistanis overseas know nothing about politics.”

He said the information technology (IT) sector had experienced a record 40 percent growth in the past 10 months.

