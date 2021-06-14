QAnon Members May Use Violence Under Biden: Report | Donald Trump News





A US federal intelligence report has warned that adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory movement could target Democrats and other political opponents with violence, as the movement’s false prophecies do not come true.

The report was compiled by the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security and released Monday by Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, who said he requested a public assessment of the threat posed by QAnon in December of l ‘last year.

The report says that while some QAnon adherents will withdraw from the movement, others will likely begin to believe they have an obligation to transition from being a digital soldier to engaging in real-world violence.

Many QAnon followers believe former President Donald Trump was chosen to defeat a cabal of deep state liberals who are also Satan-worshiping cannibals who operate a child sex trafficking ring.

In December 2020, nearly a month before the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, I asked the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to provide a public assessment of the threat posed by QAnon.

It’s here. pic.twitter.com/th15nMQnUN

Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) June 14, 2021

Trump’s defeat to President Joe Biden in last November’s presidential election disillusioned some supporters of The Storm, a supposed calculation in which Trump’s enemies would be tried and executed.

Most QAnon adherents who have joined Trumps have repeated false claims that Biden won through voter fraud, while some have now pivoted to believe Trump is the shadow president or that Biden’s victory was an illusion.

As major social media companies suspend or remove QAnon-themed accounts, many followers have moved to lesser-known platforms and discussed how to radicalize new users, Monday’s report also said.

Public figures

The report says several factors will contribute to QAnon’s long-term sustainability, including the COVID-19 pandemic, with some social media companies allowing posts on theories, societal polarization in the United States, and frequency and content. pro-QAnon statements by individuals. which feature prominently in QAnon’s core narratives.

The report does not identify any of these public figures.

But Trump, who during his tenure hailed QAnon supporters as people who love our country, continues to echo a circle of advisers who give credit to the movement, according to research by Media Matters for America, an organization monitoring.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for supporting aspects of the QAnon conspiracy theory, wears a Trump Won face mask on the House floor [File: Erin Scott/Pool/Reuters]Advisers have insisted on his grievances of electoral fraud and continue to suggest that Trump can and should be reinstated on the basis of these false claims, Media Matters senior researcher Alex Kaplan has found.

Media Matters also reported that 33 congressional candidates have expressed support for QAnon’s theories on some level.

Heinrich, the senator from New Mexico, had urged FBI Director Chris Wray in April to release an assessment of how the government views QAnon.

The public deserves to know how the government assesses the threat to our country from those who would act violently on such beliefs, he said at the time.

Political violence

The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, most notably during the U.S. Capitol uprising on January 6.

At least 20 QAnon followers have been charged with federal riot-related crimes, according to an Associated Press review of court records.

The US Department of Justice has arrested more than 400 people in connection with the insurgency, in which pro-Trump rioters stormed the United States Capitol, causing approximately $ 1.5 million in damage and sent lawmakers to run for their lives.

Five people died and dozens of police were injured in the incident.

Some defendants argued that Trump himself encouraged them, while others said they were just following the crowd, law enforcement allowed them in, or they were victims of disinformation fueled by right-wing media.

Lawyers for some of the defendants have argued that their clients were specifically misguided by QAnon.

In one case, defense lawyer Christopher Davis argued that his client, Douglas Jensen, was the victim of an internet conspiracy promoted by very intelligent people, who were particularly blessed with low moral or social conscience, or even non-existent.

Jensen was the victim of this barrage of information from the Internet and came to Capitol Hill, under the leadership of the President of the United States, to demonstrate that he was a true patriot, ”said his lawyer, as said. reported the Law & Crime media. .







