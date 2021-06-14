Yogi ministers demanded to camp in development blocks, to connect with party cadres





After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought advice during meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders in New Delhi last week, his government’s ministers were urged to work for a greater connection with BJP workers and to reach out to people ahead of the 2022 Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh. Ministers were invited to camp in development blocks in the districts they are responsible for in June and July 2021, connect with party workers at the local level, get feedback on government programs, attend International Yoga Day programs on June 21 and join the booth. workers listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modis Maan Ki Baat’s broadcast on newsstands on June 27. The guidelines were communicated to them at a cabinet meeting that Yogi was presiding here on Monday. UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, who was present at the meeting, briefed ministers on the details of the outreach program. Minister of State for Stamps and Registration (Independent Office) Ravindra Jaiswal said ministers would also review preparations for the speculated third wave and visit families of those who may have died from Covid-19. He said ministers will take note of whether the government’s relief has reached them. Great importance is placed on the guidelines as they coincide with the next district panchayat presidents and block panchayat elections in the state. The ministers in charge will camp in the blocks of the neighborhoods they are responsible for in June and July 2021. The ministers will try to cover most of the blocks in the neighborhoods they are responsible for and will cover about two blocks per day. The ministers will visit ration shops, PHCs (primary health centers), CHCs (community health centers) and hospitals, attend planting campaigns, carry out site visits and review the implementation of development programs. , said Minister of Khadi, Village Industries and MSMEs, Sidharth. Nath Singh as he briefed the media on the cabinet meeting. Singh said ministers will hold organizational meetings in small groups taking into account the Covid-19 protocol. He said there would also be programs, especially planting campaigns from June 23 to July 6. Minister of Medical Education Suresh Khanna and Minister of Health JP Singh gave a presentation on the management of Covid-19 by state governments. Livestock Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narain spoke about arrangements at the state cow shelters. When contacted, Khanna said the BJP guidelines had been communicated to ministers and that he would leave for Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Khanna said he would start camping at the block level and attend various programs starting Wednesday.

