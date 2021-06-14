When Trump was President, he “was not there for the ego”





Mike Lindell said Trump was the first president in his lifetime “who was not there for the ego.” Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, met with Trump after the 2016 Republican National Convention. He continues to spread allegations of baseless election fraud about the 2020 presidential race. See more stories on Insider’s business page.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell once had a dream in which he met Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump and I were in kind of a room,” he wrote in his 2019 memoir, “What are the odds?”, Which detailed his rise from a rocky start to being a successful businessman. . “It was a desk with pictures on the wall behind us, and we were standing next to each other posing for a picture.”

After the two met in 2016, they quickly hit it off. Since then, Lindell has become one of the former president’s staunchest political allies.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the intensity of Lindell’s affinity for the president remains apparent.

“He’s the only president in my life who wasn’t there for his ego and only worked for the people and not for his own interests,” Lindell told reporter Stephen Rodrick.

After peddling the theory that Trump would be “reinstated” as president in August, Lindell changed his schedule in the Rolling Stone interview.

“Six months from now Trump will be our real president and our country will be heading towards its greatest renaissance in history,” he said.

Over the weekend, Lindell hosted a MAGA Frank Free Speech rally in New Richmond, Wisconsin, which brought together sidekicks Trump Diamond and Silk, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza and David Clarke, a former County Sheriff. Milwaukee.

Trump was a guest speaker, via satellite, and has continued to complain about various issues, from the 2020 presidential election to what he says are President Joe Biden’s shortcomings on the US-Mexico border.

Last month, Lindell was kicked out of the Republican Governors Association conference in Nashville, Tennessee, after planning to grill the governors. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Brian Kemp of Georgia on the 2020 election results in their respective states, Politico reported.

Biden beat Trump in both Arizona and Georgia, which were big wins for the Democratic Party, but Lindell continued to defend the former president’s debunked election fraud claims.

