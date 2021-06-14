Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Biden hold bilateral meeting after NATO summit





The meeting, which took place at NATO headquarters in Belgium, was to be controversial. Biden in April became the first US president in decades to recognize the massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire as genocide – a move that risked a potential rift with Turkey but signaled a commitment to global human rights.

Biden told reporters much of the meeting was one-on-one and said interactions were “positive and productive.”

“We have had detailed discussions on how to proceed on a number of issues. Our two countries have big agendas. Our teams will continue our discussions and I am confident that we will make real progress with Turkey and the United States. United “, he added. said at a press conference Monday night.

The two leaders have met several times before, but Monday was the first time Biden and Erdoan have met as heads of state. As vice president, Biden frequently dealt with Erdoan and made several trips to Turkey.

Biden spoke by phone with Erdoan for the first time as president in April and told the Turkish president he would recognize the massacre as genocide. The months delay in the Turkish president’s appeal after Biden took office in January indicated that the U.S. president was placing less importance on the future of U.S.-Turkey relations. During his presidential campaign, Biden pledged to recognize the event as genocide. In 2019, the House and Senate passed a resolution expressing the same sentiment regarding the massacres of Armenians from 1915 to 1923. The meeting followed Biden’s first in-person NATO summit, which he entered with a vow to reaffirm the US commitment to a military alliance his predecessor viewed with disdain. Biden focused on Russia and China and the cyber threats emanating from both countries during the summit. A final statement issued by the group highlighted the “threat” presented by Russia and the “challenges” posed by China following Monday’s meeting. NATO leaders have also broadly supported Biden’s decision to withdraw his troops from Afghanistan, according to a senior administration official. The group has agreed to provide “bridging funding” to keep Kabul International Airport open, and Turkey – a NATO member state – has pledged to keep troops in the country to protect the facility. .

CNN’s Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.

