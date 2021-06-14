Lloyd Webbers Cinderella could continue despite extended lockdown, Boris Johnson suggests | Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webbers’ latest production could be exempt from the delay in easing the lockdown, Boris Johnson hinted in his Downing Street briefing announcing the four-week postponement of easing all rules.

Last week Lord Lloyd-Webber said he was determined to open his cinemas on June 21, whether the rules were relaxed or not, and that he was ready to be arrested if authorities tried to intervene.

In his Monday briefing, the prime minister responded to statements by the composer, who also previously warned he would consider legal action if the premises were not allowed to reopen at full capacity.

Johnson has said he has a colossal admiration for Lloyd Webber, whose Cinderella production is slated to premiere later this month, ahead of a world premiere in July. He told the briefing: I think we were in talks with him to try to make it work and do well whatever we can to be useful.

The Prime Minister added that there were pilot events which he hoped would even unfold over the next four weeks.

In response, Lloyd Webber said he was pleased and surprised by the comments, but suggested the possibility of a pilot was news to him.

In a statement, he said: My goal is, and always will be, to fight for the full and safe reopening of theaters and live music across the country.

I was happy and surprised to hear the Prime Minister mention Cinderella as part of his announcement today, but I cannot comment further on the pilot until I find out more about the program.

The government is also aiming to host between 10 and 15 more live event pilots in the four weeks leading up to the new date to ease all July 19 restrictions, including cultural events and Euro 2020 matches. at Wembley.

Other figures in the struggling live entertainment industry have condemned the delay in ending the lockdown and warned that the beleaguered industry could not take much more pressure.

In a statement, Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire of Trafalgar Entertainment said: This delay is yet another problem of a government that would not receive a single star in a review of its performance. The confusion and muddled messages are reminiscent of a West End prank.

They argue that the government’s own data shows that a trip to the theater is less dangerous than going to the pub, restaurant or supermarket and have stressed the importance of the sector for public life.

Panter and Squire, who have two West End productions slated to start next month, added: With data supporting a return to live events at full capacity and with risks now diminishing, we are urging the government to act before let it be too late.

Panter, whose Anything Goes and Jersey Boys shows face costly delays, said that while uncertainty remained as to whether there would be a third wave of Covid-19, it was clear about the significant damage caused to the theater industry and all related industries.

Fairness, the actors’ union said, while public health must be the top priority, the government cannot simply expect an unlimited supply of resilience from our industry.