China’s consecutive reprimands mark turning point

Major democracies gathered this week to issue back-to-back extraordinary reprimands in Beijing, signaling a shift towards collective action and pushing back President Xi Jinping’s strategies to position China as a world leader.

For two consecutive days, the leaders of the Group of Seven and the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization jointly criticized the fundamental Chinese policy under Xi as being detrimental to military stability, human rights. , international trade and global health. NATO members on Monday pledged to address systemic challenges to China’s rules-based international order.

The public’s double criticism reverberates directly on Mr Xis’ claim that China will not tolerate lessons from other countries, suggesting anxiety in major capitals is prompting governments to seek alignment on the United States rather than attempting to manage relations with Beijing on their own.

China’s behavior has changed the calculation of risk, said Evan Medeiros, a professor at Georgetown University. “A very important geopolitical threshold has been crossed.

The international reaction comes as the Chinese Communist Party prepares to place Mr. Xi at the center of celebrating his 100th birthday in two weeks, the successful emergence of a century of struggles and humiliations by foreign powers to become the world’s first trading nation and the second largest economy.

The G-7 and NATO flanks alone are unlikely to undermine Xi’s powerful position in China, said Ryan Hass, senior researcher at the Brookings Institution in Washington. As criticism builds against Xi in major countries, the question for China’s leadership is how much it values ​​its international standing. In Beijing, Hass added, this could pave the way for the question of whether we are on the right track?

China presents criticism of its policies as US-led Cold War thinking, with its diplomats confidently claiming that the East is on the rise and the West is in decline. Hours after the conclusion of the G-7 event, the Chinese embassy in the United Kingdom, where the summit was held, point by point denounced the press release as being distorted and defamatory.

Discontent with China has been building for some time among democratic nations concerned about its detention of Uyghur Muslims, loss of freedoms in Hong Kong, coercive business practices and military provocations against the Democratic Island. from Taiwan, and everything was underlined in the G-7 statement. . The United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan have also expressed concern over Beijing’s lack of transparency on Covid-19, while discussing in general terms the treatment of prisoners, internet censorship and other features of Mr. Xis’ strongman reign.

China considers each issue to be its own business and, in its embassy reply, said the G-7 has arbitrarily interfered in China’s internal affairs. “

Yet central government authorities in Beijing have so far remained largely silent.

Xi hardly needs any trouble with the international community, which provides investments and creates jobs, and buys its exports. A resurgence of Covid-19 in southern China shakes confidence in nations’ response to the pandemic, including vaccines made in China. China wants multinationals to resist calls by human rights groups to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics next February.

And the celebration of the party’s 100th anniversary is a prelude to Mr Xis’ expected candidacy for a third term at the end of next year.

President Biden vowed that his Chinese policy would include building alliances to hold China accountable, and the events of the G-7 and NATO marked his first opportunity to promote the vision on the international stage.

The language of the communiqué required buy-in from participants, including European countries that enjoy massive trade with China. European governments have generally refrained from complaining about China, but in recent months they have bristled when Beijing imposed sanctions on European politicians, businesses and think tanks.

According to Hass, Beijing can be expected to argue that the G-7 represents a small number of countries that do not speak for the international community.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a screen during an event marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai on June 4.

The language of the G-7 was harsher on China than the document produced by the larger group of 30 NATO members. For example, Taiwan was not named by the security alliance while the G-7 statement devoted a paragraph to calls for stability in the Taiwan Strait and neighboring seas, which China claims to be its domain. sovereign. This was the very first mention of this burning issue in such a statement, according to the University of Toronto’s G-7 research group.

Indeed, the Chinese government-run media mocked the G-7 by showing a rendering of Leonardo’s painting The Last Supper which was widely circulated online. Entitled The Last G-7, it showed the familiar scene from the New Testament but with a red china-shaped cake in front of the figure of Jesus, Mr. Biden as a bald eagle in this case leads the others, also depicted as animals. .

The Chinese state-controlled news agency, meanwhile, described the rally of G-7 leaders as an anxious manifestation of unity and denounced the event in person amid a pandemic.

Before the pandemic ended his travels, Xi relied heavily on personal appearances and loans from government-run banks to expand Beijing’s influence. He used the vacuum created by former President Donald Trumps to downgrade international groupings to underscore China’s commitment to multilateral diplomacy in global organizations like the United Nations and the World Trade Organization. But he has not met another head of state in person since early 2020, according to research firm China Vitae.

China is also part of the Group of 20, where the Biden administration says it wants Beijing’s support for climate initiatives and an agreement to set a minimum international tax rate for large companies. Like other members, China enjoys an effective veto right in these groups.

The positions of the G-7 and NATO underscore their members’ growing divisions with China that risk a new kind of cold war, said Larry Diamond, senior researcher at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. But he said Mr. Xi would miss the point if he felt isolated by the statements. The message from the G-7 is for democracies around the world to take note of what China is doing, he said.

But if current trends continue and the split widens, it could hurt China’s leadership in its country. Mr. Diamond said. The Chinese may be wondering who lost the United States.

To blunt foreign criticism of its policies in the past, China has effectively relied on the lure of its huge market. Increasingly, however, the message from Chinese leaders is failing to resonate, in part because of how quickly Beijing has moved to make its market inaccessible, most recently in a dispute with Australia. Economic success will not earn them the applause they need, said Scott Kennedy, senior Washington adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Xi himself added a tone of resentment, saying China will not be rushed. He also telegraphed the message through MPs whose new, more strident tones are sometimes referred to as Wolf Warrior Diplomacyto applauds at home and sorrows internationally.

When Mr Biden sent his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to meet Chinese diplomats in Alaska in March, he was lectured in front of cameras for 16 minutes on racial issues and democratic failures in the United States by the envoy. Supreme of Beijing, Yang Jiechi.

Days before Mr. Biden flew to Europe, Xi appeared to soften the line, telling Chinese party officials that the world must recognize a “credible, kind and respectable China.”

In terms of policy, however, China has shown no sign of giving in to foreign pressure, with its legislature last week approving a law that would allow Beijing to retaliate against governments, businesses and individuals seen as contributing to the efforts. foreign governments to penalize China. .

