Donald Trump Jr. denounces Fauci “incompetent” and says he is “not a scientist”





Donald Trump Jr., son of former Republican President Donald Trump, called national infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci “incompetent” and “not a scientist.”

Trump Jr. made his comments during an interview on The Truth podcast with Lisa Boothe.

“This guy isn’t a scientist, he’s a bureaucrat in a lab coat, no more and no less,” said Trump Jr. “He’s incompetent. He was in government because he probably couldn’t have been able to. succeed in the private sector. “

Fauci has an extensive infectious disease research portfolio. He has advised seven US presidents and worked on more than 1,300 scientific publications, according to the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) website. Fauci oversees the NIAID.

He is ranked 32nd most cited living researcher, according to a 2020 analysis of citations from Google Scholar. Between 1980 and January 2021, Fauci was the 9th most cited researcher out of 2.5 million immunology authors, according to Web of Science.

In this photo, Trump Jr. addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty

During their interview, Boothe asked Trump Jr. about the media treatment of his father at the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, Boothe claimed that the media had unfairly discredited President Trump’s promotion of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for symptoms of COVID-19. Boothe also said the media unfairly dismissed Trump’s theory that the coronavirus could come from a Chinese lab.

Trump Jr. told Boothe that media is a form of “political entertainment” that “has blood on it. [its] hands. He went on to claim that emails recently published by Fauci showed that Fauci ignored the scientists and went to “talk nonsense” with CNN presenter Chris Cuomo.

“[Fauci] was not good enough or smart enough, in my opinion, to do these things. But we gave him unfettered credibility, based on nothing but the fact that he loved television, that he loved cameras, that he had never met a camera that he didn’t like, and that he gave them whatever they wanted every time, “Trump Jr. said.” I think he cost lives, and the media is certainly complicit in helping him do that. “

Republicans and right-wing media figures have called for Fauci to be questioned or fired because of his emails. Other Republican lawmakers and media figures have demanded Fauci’s dismissal because NIAID funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The WIV is increasingly accused of being at the origin of the pandemic by an accidental leak.

Democratic President Joe Biden said he remains “very confident” in Fauci’s leadership. Biden and the Senate have both asked intelligence agencies to reveal more about the possible role of the WIV in the origins of the pandemic.

Boothe mentioned a few recent studies that have shown hydroxychloroquine to have positive effects on certain types of coronavirus patients. Other studies have shown the drug to be ineffective or even unsafe for some patients with COVID-19.

The most recent study, conducted by Saint Barnabas Medical Center in New Jersey, found that the drug and azithromycin improved survival rates in severely affected patients by nearly 200%. However, the study was published on medRxiv, a preprint search server whose results have not been published in medical journals and are not evaluated by other scientists.

Two other recent studies, one published in December 2020 and the other published in January 2021, showed that hydroxychloroquine may have contributed to fewer hospitalizations and reduced symptoms related to COVID-19, respectively. The principal investigator of the second study still advised against prescribing the drug outside of clinical trials.

In mid-June 2020, the Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine, stating that its “potential benefits … outweigh any known and potential risks.” The World Health Organization and the National Institutes of Health have also issued similar warnings against the drug. Fauci also advised against using the drug as a COVID-19 treatment.

In the summer of 2020, Twitter restricted Trump Jr.’s account after posting a video of doctors touting the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. Twitter said it was “spreading misleading and potentially dangerous misinformation.”

Newsweek has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.

