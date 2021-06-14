Modis BJP lost to Mamatas TMC because of Bengali DNA

In early May, the state of West Bengal, in eastern India, went to the polls. The state elections have caught the attention of the world. BBC Analysis of the election was titled, West Bengal Election: Modi Loses Battle in “War for Indian Democracy”.

Such attention paid to a state election is surprising. West Bengal is not the richest, largest, or most populous state in India. Yet it has always been an important part of the country. The British began colonizing the Indian subcontinent by winning the Battle of Plassey in 1757. Calcutta, or Kolkata as it is now called, was the capital of British India for over a century. Of course, West Bengal did not exist at the time. Bengal was the name of the British province and then included modern Bangladesh, Bihar and Orissa.

History matters

It was Bengali intellectuals such as Raja Rammohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore who led the first Indian cultural renaissance. The founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the precursor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, was Syama Prasad Mukherjee, a Bengali. Manabendra Nath Roy, the founding father of Indian Communism and the founder of the Mexican Communist Party, was also Bengali. The same was true of Subhas Chandra Bose, India’s iconic freedom fighter who defeated the candidate of Mahatma Gandhis, in the Indian National Congress Party elections.

India is slowly moving towards a market economy

Suffice it to say, Bengal has played a larger-than-life role in the political and cultural life of modern India. Still, it’s important to remember that this region has always sang in its own way. Whenever a Delhi-based empire weakened, Bengal was the first province to sound the trumpet of independence. Since independence, West Bengal has carried on this well-worn tradition. Iconic West Bengal chief ministers such as Bidhan Chandra Roy and Siddhartha Shankar Ray have treated as equals with powerful Indian prime ministers such as Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi.

The first sustained challenge to the Congress party came from West Bengal. It was here that the Communists won a historic electoral victory in 1977 and remained in power until 2011. Bengal thrived on an us versus them mindset vis-à-vis the nation’s capital, New Delhi. . The Bengalis believe they have been wronged by New Delhi and must retain their independence from the authoritarian capital of India. In this tale, West Bengal is the last stronghold standing against invaders from the north, and it is the essence of Bengali pride.

Mamata Banerjee overthrew the long-standing Communist government in 2011 and has been in power ever since. She is a fiery leader whom her admirers call Didi, a Bangla word for older sister. This old Calcutta maid accepted the baccalaureate in New Delhi and won. Rightly, a even making the rounds of social networks adapts Asterix to Indian political traditions: a small state of Ben-Gaul still resists invaders. And life is not easy for the believers of Gow-Man who camp out for fascism, Hindutvam and religious extremism.

How did Ben-Gaul KO the BJP?

Before the election, many considered Banerjees’ victory in West Bengal unlikely. Two BJP MPs confidently told one of these authors that their party was heading for victory. Banerjees All India Trinamool Congress, abbreviated TMC, was facing local anger. A lot accused the TMC of bad governance, including corruption, nepotism and arbitrariness, seemed to have put the party in jeopardy. The BJP promised the Bengalis rapid industrialization and strong growth after years of economic stagnation.

Banerjees’ right-hand man Suvendu Adhikari has left the BJP, as have many other key members of the party. In fact, Adhikari beat Banerjee in Nandigram, his own constituency. When the dust settles, it is clear that the BJP had reason to be confident. Yet the ruling party in India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stung by Didis’ fierce backlash and was ultimately ousted. What happened?

First, the BJP has not announced a candidate for the post of local chief minister. He did not promote any Bengali chief son of the ground and even the mighty Adhikari was left to play a supporting role for Modi. In the largest Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), this strategy had worked. In West Bengal, the strategy has turned against him. The mother of one of the authors grew up in Calcutta and foresightedly remarked that Modis’ speeches in Hindi would not be welcomed by a people with immense linguistic pride. Modi did not even use an interpreter to translate his speeches into Bengali. Banerjee introduced herself as the local Didi and called the BJP foreigners insulting Bengali pride and even identity. As it turns out, his story resonated with voters.

Second, local BJP leaders have acted blatantly. This did not conform to the Bengali traditions of local rulers acting as equals to the rulers of New Delhi. The Bengalis feared the BJP would reduce West Bengal to vassal status. The historical suspicion of the Gujaratis and Marwaris, the trading castes that once collaborated with the British, have also taken over. Modi and his main assistant, Amit Shah, are both Gujaratis. When local leaders repeatedly invoked the two national leaders like Modiji and Amitji, they offended Bengali sensibilities and raised old suspicions.

Third, the BJP failed to take into account the legacy of India’s first cultural renaissance. This intellectual, social and cultural movement which began at the end of the 18e century and continued until the beginning of the 20e century continues to shape Bengali ethics. He challenged pernicious customs such as caste, dowry and sati, the burning of women at the stake of their husbands. Inspired by secular, modernist and humanist ideals, Bengali intellectuals set out to modernize not only Bengali but also Indian society. Middle-class Bengalis have long seen themselves as bhadralok, well-behaved people. Modi himself constantly pays homage to Swami Vivekananda, a charismatic Bengali spiritual figure. However, he could not appeal to the bhadralok West Bengal heritage. Too many Bengalis saw Modi peddling a revengeful version of Hinduism that they had fought hard to reform.

One example is the BJP’s crusade against beef consumption. Unlike much of India, eating meat has never been taboo in Bengali tradition. Even the saints did not order not to eat meat or fish. West Bengal remains one of the few states where beef is sold freely. The BJP used strategies that have worked elsewhere in states like the UP and Bihar. The party has failed to keep its finger on the unique Bengali pulse which beats at a more self-proclaimed liberal pace. The BJP’s caste-based politics have had limited success, as has the specter of moral policing under the leadership of the uncompromising Hindu chief minister of the UP, Yogi Adityanath.

Fourth, the BJP account that local Hindus are subsumed by Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants has failed against the TMC account that New Delhi reduces Kolkata to feudatory status. Under Banerjee, Bangladeshi immigration increased and caused unease among many voters. Yet there is a strong linguistic and regional identity in West Bengal. The 1947 score did not leave as bitter a memory as in the Punjab. Bangladesh itself separated from Pakistan in 1971 for linguistic reasons. Bengali pride won out over Hindu identity at least this time around.

Fifth, Banerjee deserves a lot of credit for campaigning with great energy and a clear message. West Bengal has been successful in reducing poverty and achieve higher agricultural growth than in the rest of the country, even though overall economic growth has been low. In addition, the Banerjees programs for the rural poor and women have won her a lot of support. Modi won the majority of women’s votes because of her last mile welfare programs. Here, Banerjee has won most of the female votes in a fundamentally matriarchal society that revere goddesses Durga and Kali.

Finally, there is a politically incorrect point that analysts often overlook. One of the authors is Bengali and can attest that bhadralok culture has favored learning rather than wealth. In part, it could have been a defense mechanism to deal with the poverty the British inflicted on this part of the world. This could be in part a reaction to Marwari’s pursuit of wealth by collaborating with the British. To this day, many Bengalis are wary of the Gujaratis and Marwaris, whom they regard as soulless, money-hungry creatures. The older generation still profess a melancholy love for the old multinational corporations that dominated Kolkata until the 1970s, such as Burn Standard, Andrew Yule and Balmer Lawrie.

Arguably, Bengali mistrust of money has led to weak growth in the state. Bengali diaspora around the world talk about preserving their distinctiveness Bangaliyana and how they are culturally different from the rest of India. Yet unlike the Gujaratis, very few Bengalis invest in their home country. They do not invest in West Bengal until they retire in Calcutta. Like many cities in Italy, Calcutta is emerging as a city of geriatrics, with young people leaving in droves to work elsewhere.

Even in 2021, Bengalis tend to be employees, not entrepreneurs. They flock to all parts of India and even much of the world to work as doctors, lawyers, accountants, academics, administrators and more. In recent years, startups have taken off in India, including in economic backwaters like Kerala and Odisha. Yet West Bengal still lacks a meaningful startup culture.

The BJP’s steadfast advocacy for development, industrialization and growth could have erased this deep-rooted mistrust of entrepreneurship, business and wealth in the Bengali psyche. It didn’t help that Modiji and Amitji were Gujaratis who pronounce Hindi in a state proud of its distinction from India. As mentioned earlier, the province of Ben-Gaul was historically the first to secede from Pan-North Indian empires. No wonder Didi beat Modi.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.