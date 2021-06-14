Shehbaz’s speech disrupted over slogans – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The 2021-22 budget debate was opened on Monday by opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, but his speech was disrupted by the Treasury benches, forcing him to stop his speech due slogans on both sides.

When the session began with AN President Asad Qaiser in the presidency, members of the Treasury – in retaliation for opposition slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan during the June 11 budget session began chanting slogans against the Leader of the Opposition, forcing the Speaker to suspend the House for 20 minutes, which lasted about half an hour.

Meanwhile, the AN president summoned senior members of the Treasury and the opposition to his chamber, but that did not work, forcing him to adjourn the chamber without any discussion of the budget.

Earlier, Sharif, as he spoke amid the pandemonium in the House, lashed out at the government, claiming it was fooling the masses by leaking “bogus” figures in the budget.

“The pockets of the masses are empty and the budget figures are false,” he added.

He continued that the poor suffer from poverty, while the government claims it is on the path to economic growth and prosperity.

“While the country has grown, only a handful of elites and those residing in Bani Gala [the Prime Minister] Imran Khan took advantage of this prosperity, ”he said.

Laughing at the prime minister, he said that the poor are starving and people who never exhaust themselves by setting the example of Riasat-e-Madinah simply do not care about the plight of widows, orphans and of the poor. Later, speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the experiment of running the government from the container had failed.

“Today the opposition leader was not allowed to tell the nation the realities of the economic situation. The government did not show the inflation and unemployment figures in the Economic Survey of Pakistan, so that he can hide his failure, “he added.

He said that every citizen suffers because of the inflation of Imran Khan’s government and knows the failure of the government, adding that this is the real face of Imran Khan’s “change”.

The government cannot deceive the people despite their childish behavior, he lamented.

Bilawal said the AN chairman and vice chairman are not playing their role and the PPP is proposing all members to the opposition leader in the no-confidence motion against them.

Speaking to reporters, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood accused the opposition of creating a ruckus in the House.

He said the attitude and environment created by the opposition during the finance minister’s speech in the budget session shows who is creating pandemonium in the house. “The government does not make slogans because it is the opposition that disrupts the proper functioning of the house,” he added.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal said even Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood “hooted” when the opposition leader spoke in the House.

“Today was a dark day in the history of parliament, as the Treasury Banks disrupted the Leader of the Opposition’s speech with boos. And they did it because they didn’t have the courage to listen to the truth as they compromised on the dignity and sovereignty of the country, “he added.

He accused the government of hijacking parliament and said we would not allow anyone to turn parliament into Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

“The way the president of NA conducted the meeting today is tantamount to compromising the dignity of the House … it has never happened in the past that a Leader of the Opposition has been prohibited from speaking a important budget speech and it [Shehbaz Sharif] will deliver his speech on Tuesday, no matter what, “he added.

