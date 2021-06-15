Kyrgyz President Japarov visits Turkey – the Diplomat





Carrefour Asia | Diplomacy | Central Asia Japarov reportedly asked about Orhan Inandi’s disappearance, but in typical style, Erdogan dodged and emphasized the need to fight FETO.

Publicity Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov returned from a recent three-day June 9-11 trip to Turkey with military assistance an title element and mutual ambitions to achieve commercial revenues of $ 1 billion. Japarov reportedly questioned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on suspicious disappearance in Bishkek of Turkish educator Orhan Inandi. Japarov spokesman Erbol Sultanbaev told RFE / RL’s Kyrgyz service that Erdogan replied that he did not know him. [Inandi], he had no information and he did not want to hear anything about the supporters of FETO. FETO stands for Fethullah Terrorist Organization, the name given by the Turkish government to the movement founded by Fethullah Gulen. The Gulens movement, before its falling out with Erdogan, was a powerful tool of Turkish soft power, largely in the form of open schools around the world, including in Central Asia. Inandi, a Kyrgyz citizen since 2012, founded such a school system in Kyrgyzstan in the 1990s. It remains one of the best educational institutions in the country. An alleged coup in Turkey in the summer of 2016 was blamed on Gulen and FETO. Only Pakistan and northern Cyprus share Turkey’s designation of FETO as a terrorist organization, but Ankara has not shied away from pressuring states to close schools linked to Gulen and expel individuals who ‘he considers part of the network. Kyrgyzstan has followed a delicate line with Turkey since 2016. On the one hand, Ankara is an important partner for Bishkek; on the other, schools linked to Gülen in Kyrgyzstan educate the children of the country’s most influential people. Its graduates work across the Kyrgyz government and shutting it down was not an acceptable option. Kyrgyz authorities have also repelled Turkey’s repeated attempts to extradite some school employees, apparently including Inandi, as recently as 2019. Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month. Inandi’s disappearance in early June had raised hopes that Japarov would insist on the issue during a planned visit to Turkey. But in a joint press conference after their tête-à-tête on June 9, Erdogan said the fight against terrorism, including FETO, was among the topics discussed. Erdogan called FETO a threat to both Turkey and Kyrgyzstan, alluding to FETO’s involvement in Kyrgyzstan: Recent incidents have once again exposed the dark and ugly face of FETO. We will inshallah join forces and overcome this threat together. It is not clear which recent incidents Erdogan was referring to, but the Turkish president regretted the recent clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and declared his support for a peaceful resolution between the two neighbors. Brief Diplomat Weekly bulletin NOT Learn about the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter According to Kyrgyz readings At the end of the meeting, the Turkish side expressed the wish to provide military-technical assistance to the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan on the basis of a grant. This was not mentioned during the joint press conference, according to the turkish side. Publicity The two presidents have said they aim to almost double bilateral trade from $ 507 million to $ 1 billion, although no target date has been suggested. They also met within the framework of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. The two countries elevated their ties to a strategic partnership a decade ago and hoped to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of trade-economic, military-technical, cultural and humanitarian.

