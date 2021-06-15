RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: Now Boris Johnson has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory

Just when I thought I was out they bring me back. Forgive me if I have ever used this famous line from The Godfather: Part III. But I can’t think of a more appropriate response to the latest extension of the Covid crackdown.

It is said by Michael Corleone, played by Al Pacino, when he finds out that despite his best efforts to become legitimate, he was voiced by The Mob.

He realizes that he is destined never to escape the darkness of his past life and that his future is out of his control.

After saying these words, Michael suffers a stroke and collapses on the kitchen floor.

How many of us have experienced similar emotions ranging from exasperation to despair and raw fury when we heard Boris Johnson announce that his promised “irreversible” return to a normal life had been postponed once again?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a press conference in Downing Street on June 14

Not wanting to be too dramatic, but the news will have broken a lot of hearts, especially among business owners hammered by the pandemic. With less than a week before the so-called Freedom Day, all bets are off.

The government didn’t move the goal posts so much as it demolished the entire stadium and scampered off to a different postcode, much like Wimbledon Football Club did when they abandoned South West London and moved to Milton Keynes.

The best plans, and so on.

Remember when there were only three weeks left to ‘crush the sombrero’ and keep the NHS from being overwhelmed? The sombrero has long been well and truly flattened and the NHS has coped with Covid beautifully.

Now the excuse is that the health department is struggling to meet the demand for delayed treatment of other life-threatening conditions, which were shamefully overlooked during the pandemic.

There are fears that a third wave (or is it the fourth?) Of Covid could cause further chaos.

UK Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right)

But while the number of cases of the new Indian variant is on the rise, hospitalizations and deaths are minimal.

The often quoted transmission rates do not make sense, as virtually everyone who can contract the virus will experience only mild effects. Some won’t even know they have it.

The most vulnerable groups have had their second blow and are no longer in danger. Yet despite the most successful vaccination program of any major economy, the government appears determined to seize defeat in the clutches of victory.

As Tom Leonard writes elsewhere in Today’s Mail, the United States is opening up much faster than the early cautious British states such as Texas and Florida are reaping the rewards. the fruits.

Their economies are booming again and the infection rate is stable, no higher than states that have imposed more draconian lockdowns.

Even European countries, which are still far behind us when it comes to vaccines, are lifting restrictions more quickly.

It’s not often that this column has a good word for Theresa May, but when it says the government’s cowardly approach to overseas travel pokes fun at Boris Johnson’s bragging about the ‘Great- World Brittany ”, it is right on the money. We have less freedom to travel abroad now than we had last summer, when vaccines were still scintillating in a lab technician’s test tube.

Where is the logic in that?

The bossy and instinctive treatment of those who have been given the green light to travel to Portugal, for example, and then telling them they have five minutes to get home, or else, is nothing less than a scandal.

Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street following his press conference in London, Britain on June 14, 2021. Johnson announced a month delay in easing the lockdown

Any chance Joe Biden would agree to resume scheduled flights between Britain and the United States flared when it became clear Boris was going to renege on his promise to lift all restrictions on June 21.

The travel industry is on its knees as all hopes of recouping the billions of pounds lost over the past 15 months have evaporated.

Yesterday’s mail featured a broadcast on redundant planes that have been converted into hotels and vacation homes. How long before there is one of these aptly named Airbnbs on every corner when bankrupt airlines decommission their fleets? It’s not just the airline industry that lives in the Last Chance Saloon, either. One in four businesses in Britain have already gone bankrupt and with this latest blow, thousands more are sure to follow.

Sky News yesterday presented an interview with the owner of a nightclub in Leeds. In anticipation of being cleared to reopen next Monday with a full capacity of 2,000 people, it has hired 65 people and ordered “huge amounts” of stock.

Now, with rent, rates and insurance bills also looming, and no prospect of reopening anytime soon, where is the money coming from?

The human cost is incalculable, not to mention the financial disaster. A colleague tells the story of a Liverpool hotel manager who bursts into tears at reception when the latest lockdown was announced at short notice.

A government that is still bent on tackling a “mental health” crisis clearly does not care about the mental torture it imposes on small business owners.

Not to mention the debilitating angst caused to those who have been mercilessly denied life-saving treatment for everything from cancer to heart disease and even refused appointments with their GPs as the NHS turned all hands away from the public. Covid pump.

The worst part of it all, in my opinion, is not just the economic and social devastation caused by overreacting to Covid, it is the betrayal, the exploitation of our goodwill.

For the past 15 months, we’ve been playing by the rules, washing our hands, wearing masks, observing social distancing, and working from home if we can.

Trade adapted, spending small fortunes on securing offices, factories, shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes.

All because we were assured, especially with the arrival of vaccines, that the end was in sight.

Now we are told there must be “one last uprising”. Last push? Makes me want to throw up.

The latest hand brake should come as no surprise to regular readers of this column. I gave up believing a word ministers said about Covid last year.

In April, when the “irreversible” deadline of June 19 was set in stone, I warned you not to hold your breath and predicted that we would still endure the restrictions on our freedom next spring. Don’t bet against it. We now accept what each of Boris’ wives, lovers and political colleagues had to learn the hard way that this Prime Minister’s word is not worth the paper it is not written on.

He may think he will get away with it because opinion polls claim to show that the majority still supports the government that continues to restrict our freedom.

But, as I have been telling you for over a year, it is a divided nation. We are not all in the same boat.

This majority includes 11.5 million people on leave who received 80% of their salary from the government and 5.6 million public sector workers, who have not lost a dime.

Add all that “work from home” and you will see why millions of people have never looked so good.

If you pay people to not work or to stay away from the office, they are going to bite your hand. The danger, however, is that far from being a temporary measure, it has become a way of life and is now seen as a right.

Maybe Boris is banking on free money, a hot summer and the distraction of a top international football tournament featuring three original nations having a Pain et Cirques effect.

Let them eat Pringles!

If he can keep it until July 19, what is passed for Parliament will be dissolved for a few months and it will be even less scrutinized by critics than it has so far.

The Labor Party is the MIA and the handful of Tory MPs who oppose the government’s scared rabbit policy are being treated like heretics, especially on the BBC.

But you don’t need a meteorologist, and all that. The looming cloud on the horizon, which has largely slipped under the radar, is the end of the holiday in September, a deadline, according to Dishi Rishi, is non-negotiable.

Millions of people who have lived Riley’s life at taxpayer expense are going to experience a rude awakening.

As Covid restrictions claim more and more economic victims every day, many of them will find they have no jobs to return to.

For now, the Prime Minister continues to hide behind “science”, which has every interest in perpetuating pandemic panic indefinitely.

But it’s not leadership, it’s cowardice behind it. Boris should have sent the Two Ronnies of Doom to the G7, as they are the ones running the country these days.

So I wouldn’t be too optimistic about the July 19 release either. Science can always invent another variation to scare everyone and prolong the agony for a few more months.

Never mind Michael Corleone. Let’s finish with another analogy closer to home, from John Cleese, in the movie Clockwise, which sums up what many of us must be feeling today:

“It’s not desperation, I can deal with desperation. It is hope that I cannot stand.