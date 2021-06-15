US election officials still under threat for certifying Trump’s defeat | U.S. Elections 2020





Late on the night of April 24, the wife of Georgia’s top election official received a scary text message: You and your family will be killed very slowly.

A week earlier, Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, had received another anonymous text message: We predict your death and that of your family every day.

This followed a textual warning on April 5. A family member, texted him, was going to have a very unfortunate incident.

These messages, which have not been reported before, are examples of the continued barrage of threats and intimidation against election officials and their families months after Donald Trump’s election defeat in November.

As reports of threats against Georgian officials emerged in the stormy weeks following the vote, Reuters interviews with more than a dozen election workers and senior officials and a review of texts, voicemails and Disturbing emails they and their families have received reveal the extent and severity of the threatening tactics.

Trump’s relentless misrepresentation that the vote was rigged against him sparked a campaign to terrorize election officials nationwide, from senior officials such as Raffensperger to the lowest local election officials.

The intimidation has been particularly severe in Georgia, where Raffensperger and other Republican election officials have refuted Trump’s allegations of theft.

The ongoing harassment could have far-reaching implications for future elections by making the already difficult task of recruiting election staff and agents much more difficult, according to election officials.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department will prosecute threats against election officials, among other additional measures to protect democracy.

Tricia Raffensperger has now spoken publicly about threats of violence against her family and has shared threatening texts.

Tricia, 65, and Brad, 66, began receiving death threats almost immediately after Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in Georgia, long a Republican stronghold.

Tricia Raffensperger began to take precautions. She canceled weekly visits to her home with two young grandchildren, the children of her eldest son, Brenton, who died of a drug overdose in 2018.

I couldn’t get them to come to my house anymore, she said. You don’t know if these people are actually going to act on this stuff.

In late November, the family went into hiding for nearly a week after intruders broke into the home of widowed daughter-in-law Raffensperger, an incident the family said was intended to intimidate them.

That evening, people who introduced themselves to police as Oath Keepers, a far-right militia who supported Trump’s election lies, were found outside the Raffensperger’s home, according to Tricia Raffensperger and two sources with direct knowledge of the family ordeal.

Brad and I didn’t feel like we could protect each other, she said, explaining the decision to flee their home.

Brad Raffensperger told Reuters in a statement: Vitriol and threats are part of the unfortunate, but expected public service. But my family should be left alone.

Trump’s baseless electoral fraud accusations have had dire consequences for American election leaders and workers, especially in contested states such as Georgia, Arizona and Michigan.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, told Reuters she continues to receive death threats. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat who clashed with armed protesters outside her home in December, also continues to receive threats, her spokeswoman said, declining to give details.

Many others whose lives were threatened were lower or middle level workers. Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric could spill over into the 2022 midterm legislative elections and the 2024 presidential vote. Many polling stations will lose key employees with years or decades of experience, predicted David Becker, executive director of the Non-partisan Center for Electoral Research and Innovation.

It is deeply disturbing, he said.

Carlos Nelson, election supervisor for Ware County in southeast Georgia, shares the fear.

These are people who work for little or no money, 12 to 14 hours a day on election day, Nelson said. If we lose good election workers, that is when we would lose democracy.

In Georgia, Trump faces an investigation into alleged interference in the elections, the only known criminal investigation into his attempts to overturn the 2020 vote.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller did not respond to questions from Reuters, including why Trump did not forcefully denounce the torrent of threats made on his behalf.

An email, sent Jan. 2 to Georgian officials in nearly a dozen counties, threatened to bomb polling stations, stating: No one in these places will be spared until Trump is guaranteed to to be POTUS again.

It was forwarded to the FBI, who declined to comment.

In Georgia, the threat of violence against an electoral official is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 100,000. Threatening death is a separate felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $ 1,000.

Criminal law scholars say the widespread threats could increase legal danger for Trump in the Georgia investigation.

Among other things, investigators are examining a Jan. 2 appeal in which Trump urged Raffensperger to find enough voice to reverse his defeat in Georgia.

This statement suggests that Willis may be examining whether Trump, or others acting with him, solicited or encouraged death threats against election officials, said Clark Cunningham, professor of law at State University of Georgia. Such intimidation could be part of a possible investigation into the racketeering of Trump if the threats were part of a coordinated effort to overturn the election, said Clint Rucker, Atlanta criminal defense attorney and former County District attorney. Fulton.

Since launching his investigation in February, Willis has added several prominent lawyers to his team, including a leading racketeering expert, to assist him in cases such as the Trump investigation, Reuters reported on March 6. .

I think there will be a big picture of it all, said Rucker, a Democrat, who has previously pursued a high-profile racketeering case with Fanni Willis, a Fulton County district attorney, who includes Atlanta.

A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Jeff DiSantis did not respond to requests for comment on the office’s investigations into threats of election-related violence.

In April, two investigators from Williss’s office met with county Electoral Officer Richard Barron, seeking information about hundreds of threats against Barron and his staff, Barron said. He said his staff were almost entirely made up of black election workers. The racial slurs were disturbing and sickening, he said of the threats.

Barrons Election Registration Leader Ralph Jones, 56, received odious and racist messages, and strangers showed up at his home.

It was amazing: your life was in danger just because you were doing your job, he said.

Donald Trump at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, in December, in which he accused Fulton County Election Supervisor Richard Barron of criminal voter fraud. Photography: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

And Barron was bombarded with threats after Trump accused him of criminal election fraud during a rally in December. I underestimated how far he was going to push that narrative and keep pushing it, Barron said.

Between Christmas and early January, Barron received nearly 150 hateful and vicious calls, many accusing him of treason or saying he deserved to be hanged or killed by a firing squad, according to Barron and a Reuters review of some. phone messages.

Election officials from at least 11 Georgia counties received an email in January during the Senate second round that resulted in a historic victory for Democrats in both US Senate seat states threatening death and destruction to unless Trump continues to be president, and the bombing of all election sites.

He added: Well, make the Boston bombings a snap, apparently referring to the 2013 extremist attack on the Boston Marathon.

In the second round of the Senate, Vanessa Montgomery, 58, was a returning officer in the Georgian town of Taylorsville.

When the polls closed that night, she left to deliver the ballots to an election station in Bartow County, a predominantly white Republican district in northwest Georgia. Montgomery, who is black, was traveling with his daughter, also a poll worker hired temporarily for the election.

They were followed by an SUV, which almost pulled them off the road. They had to call 911 and be guided to safety. Fear sparked a panic attack in Montgomery, something she hadn’t experienced since being an army officer in Bosnia, seeing people being detonated with landmines.

Its director, Joseph Kirk, Election Supervisor for Bartow County, said he was concerned that ugly reactions to the loss of Trump could lead to a shortage of good election officials across the country in the future.

Many other election officials have spoken of incidents such as receiving violent and dismal phone calls, threats from people who could go to jail for rigging the election against Trump.

Brad Raffenspergers’ assistant Jordan Fuchs said she received death threats and obscene images after a Trump supporter posted her contact details online.

Hostile messages, including calls for the public hanging of officials, began pouring into the office after Trump called Raffensperger an enemy of the people last year and continued as he refused to quash the results elections.

I don’t think any of us anticipated this level of meanness, said Fuchs, 31, who grew up in a conservative Christian family and worked for years to help elect Republicans.

Vivian Ho contributed reporting

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos