Bidens focuses on China is a gift for Putin

Ahead of US President Joe Bidens’ meeting this week in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, nearly all of Washington’s eyes remain firmly fixed on another rival. Last week, the US Department of Defense announced that it had completed the review of the United States’ national security strategy toward China. While officials are vague on the substance of the review or how it will be implemented, this is less important than what the review itself signals: the intention to infuse the Pentagon, and in fact the whole of the American government, with the primary objective of preparing for competition with China.

It was a constant refrain for Biden even before he took office, making China the central challenge of the century in the United States. Unless the United States regains its competitive and technological advantage, Biden warned, China is going to eat our lunch.

Even in meetings in Europe last week with G-7 and NATO leaders, China remained at the forefront in Bidens’ mind. He has tried, with some success, to rally the two groups to create a united front against Beijing’s long-term challenge.

Certainly, unlike the obedience former US President Donald Trump showed Putin, Biden called the Russian leader a killer and imposed sanctions on Moscow after the Kremlins’ latest cybercrime. But despite Bidens’ harsh rhetoric, some Russian observers worry his narrow focus on great power competition with China, coupled with a mixed message to Moscow, suggests he is dramatizing the threat from Beijing at the expense of the threat. looming Russia against the United States and its allies.

I think Bidens Russia’s policy seems a bit naive at the moment. They seem to think they can put Russia in a little box and put a little bow in it, and the Russias are going to behave over the next four years, and we can just ignore it, said Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council. Russia is a much bigger threat in the short term. China is a bigger threat in the long run.

Sometimes ridiculed as a gas station with nuclear weapons, Russia is far from a failed power, even if it does not pose much of the same kind of economic challenge to the United States as China.

Moscow has modernized its military forces with both advanced weapon systems and nuclear capabilities far more than NATO members to date. Russia uses vast oil and gas exports and controls major pipelines in Europe to give it greater geopolitical clout and the ability to intimidate its vulnerable neighbors. Russia’s energy influence is only growing, with the completion of another pipeline carrying Russian gas through the Baltic states to Germany scheduled for by September.

Putin continues to encourage destabilization and aggressively threaten US interests from the Arctic to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. It has annexed territory in Ukraine and continues its aggression against Kiev, feigning a massive build-up of forces near the border. He intervened militarily to support a dictator in Syria and economically to support another in Belarus. At home, Putin is suspected of having ordered the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny before imprisoning him, along with hundreds of other dissidents.

Through it all, the Kremlin has continued to interfere in the US elections, most recently in 2020, as well as carrying out colossal cyber attacks against US government agencies. Even criminal hackers in Russia pose a threat to U.S. corporate networks, as evidenced by recent ransomware attacks on a major U.S. pipeline and its largest meat packing plant.

In addition to his ability to wreak havoc on the liberal international order, Putin also has an intention that Chinese President Xi Jinping does not have. Xi finds aspects of the world order that work for him, but wants to overhaul the world system to give China more leverage. Putin just wants to destroy it. Unlike Xi, who recognizes how closely linked the American and Chinese economies are, Putin sees the demise of the United States as a victory for Russia. Despite all the hawkish talks with Beijing in Washington, the opportunities for bilateral cooperation are still greater with Xi than with Putin, who sees Biden’s weakening at home and abroad as a way to downplay his own domestic political vulnerabilities. .

None of this eliminates the growing threat from China. Over the past decade, China has expanded its navy to become the largest in the world. He exercised greater control over the South China Sea; imposed an air defense zone in the East China Sea; and stepped up the military, diplomatic and information war against Taiwan, an American partner that Beijing has long suggested it plans to take by force. China is engaged in an intellectual property theft campaign against the United States, using cyber attacks to steal military and industrial secrets. Beijing has also deployed economic coercion and so-called debt trap diplomacy to expand its reach, undermine global competition and acquire critical infrastructure – economically brutal behavior the G-7 acknowledged at the summit over the weekend. leaders in Cornwall, England.

But for many American allies, the threat from Russia seems much more immediate than the long-term challenge from China. Putin is actively working to expand his sphere of influence into Europe’s backyard. He continued his aggression against Ukraine, with more than 100,000 soldiers and a panoply of material still amassed not far from the border. Later this year, Russia and Belarus are expected to conduct a joint exercise simulating a war with NATO countries. In his State of the Nation address in April, Putin ominously warned Western leaders against crossing red lines on Russian security and pledged an asymmetric response. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently said NATO-Russia relations were at their lowest, the lowest since the end of the Cold War.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration pushed NATO allies to pivot to China, and the alliance agreed to mention the need to counter China in its strategic concept document. In a statement to be released after the summit ends, NATO leaders will say that China’s stated ambitions and assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and areas relevant to security. of the alliance.

But Washington’s efforts to expand NATO’s mission, even as its members are already struggling to meet their own commitments to deter Russia, could turn out to be an open invitation to Putin to continue to stir up disarray.

Arriving at the NATO summit in Brussels, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that while the alliance must accept Beijing’s growing influence as a gigantic fact in our lives and a strategic consideration, the leaders of the NATO doesn’t view China as an adversary the same way they view Russia.

I don’t think anyone around the table today wants to slide into another cold war with China, Johnson said.

So far, the Biden administration has seemed content to pursue a reset, except name, with Russia. Biden imposed what he called in a recent Washington post try meaningful consequences for behaviors that violate US sovereignty, including interference in the 2020 election and the SolarWinds cyberattack, as well as the annexation of Russia, occupation of Crimea, and violations human rights. Among them were a series of diplomatic expulsions and new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others working on Putin’s behalf.

At the same time, Biden also lifted the sanctions on the company building the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany and lifted the sanctions against a pal of Putin who runs the company behind the project. Critics have called the pipeline a major geopolitical price tag for the Kremlin.

Biden invited Putin to this week’s summit in an effort to establish a more stable and predictable relationship between Washington and Moscow, which Putin has said he would also like to see. But since the meeting was fixed, Putin seems to want to continue to destabilize. Russia-connected hackers have twice attacked critical US infrastructure while a Russian court has designated the Navalnys political movement as an extremist network. Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is totally dependent on Russian support, felt emboldened enough last month to hijack an airliner to arrest a prominent dissident.

Biden said he was ready to send a harsh message that all of this behavior is unacceptable and draw the red lines if it continues, but it’s hard to see the meeting stop Putin’s aggression without continuing the summit with a corresponding new policy.

Even after the summit ends, warned Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, the US cannot freeze US-Russia relations to focus on China’s biggest challenge. As Putin recently proved by amassing Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian border or triggering more cyber attacks, he will not allow it.

Expectations for the Geneva summit are low. The best-case scenario might be for Biden and Putin to lay down mutually acceptable rules of the game to avoid a direct confrontation that could quickly escalate. A frank exchange of views that does not hide the differences, which the two leaders have promised, could be the starting point for such an agreement. Establishing a security dialogue on fundamental issues such as nuclear, cyberspace and outer space, as well as cooperation on other transnational threats such as climate change and digital currencies, would be considered a success and experts and diplomats on both sides believe it is achievable.

But that doesn’t mean the United States should have unrealistic expectations of what Putin is really playing and if Biden thinks he can recalibrate relations with Russia after a meeting in Geneva, he will certainly be disappointed.

Unless the United States makes serious efforts to deal with the Russian threat right in front of it, it will not be able to go the distance in a longer-term confrontation with Beijing. If Biden underestimates both Russia’s latent strength and Putin’s unwavering determination to challenge the United States and its allies, China will have no American lunch to eat.