



In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day.

This year, just days before Monday’s vacation, the Stars and Stripes entered the news cycle, with a remark by New York Times Editorial Board member and MSNBC analyst Mara Gays in Morning Joe, about a motorcade she had seen on Long Island. flying flags.

It is a symbol as virtuous as the person who agitates it or the weapon.

Gay said he was greatly disturbed by the procession of cars, which she said consisted of dozens and dozen vans with [expletives] against Joe Biden on the back, Trump flags and, in some cases, dozens of American flags. The message was clear. It’s my country. It is not your country. I own this.

Social media’s reaction to what some perceived as gay disrespect for the flag and America itself was as swift as it was predictable. And, after The New York Times dared to defend its Editorial Board member, former President Donald Trumps, Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell tweeted: Dear God … the @nytimes justifies mocking of the American Flag because Donald Trump loves the American Flag. His propaganda for the ruling party. We see it.

Related

Gay hadn’t made fun of Old Glory, of course, had only expressed grief for the way she felt he was being used. It is easy for some to dismiss such an amalgamation between the American flag and racism as exaggerated. But not for others of us, such as anyone familiar with the great 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden which was adorned with the star and spangled banner.

Flags, of course, are symbols, and symbols can have very different meanings in different contexts. In some Eastern religions, a swastika represents divinity or good fortune, but for most of us these days, at least in the West, the cross with a crooked arm symbolizes something very different.

It was this meaning that was displayed next to the American flag when the German American Bund, a Nazi group, staged a pro-American rally as the marquee in the arena proclaimed (just above Rangers vs. Detroit) the February 20, 1939, some six months before Nazi Germany invaded Poland and just as Hitler was completing the construction of his sixth concentration camp.

The big event began with a solemn procession of oversized American flags, with over 20,000 right hands jutting out like the Nazi salute as they passed. Next, the Oath of Allegiance was recited from the stage, followed by a performance of The Star Spangled Banner.

Related

The scene featured a gargantuan depiction of George Washington, with equally oversized American flags flanking it. Participants help put up posters with slogans like Stop Jewish Domination of Christian America. The speeches referred to Jewish refugees accepting work. American flags carried by participants were waved in approval. One of the keynote speakers proudly extolled militant white supremacy. When an unarmed young Jew rushed onto the stage, he was brutally beaten by the participants before the police took him away.

I’m not sure if any of the truck owners Gay saw heard their American flags convey racist feelings. But it is undeniable that such a feeling exists or that it is often accompanied, as was the case in 1939 at Madison Square Garden, by American flags.

Indeed, the history of the United States is full of examples. A Pulitzer Prize-winning photo taken during a bus protest in Boston on April 5, 1976, shows an enraged young white man holding a large American flag like a spear and pointing it at a black man, who was being held back by the fellow attacker . The American flag as a weapon, raised against an American.

In more recent memory is the image of Old Glory at the Unite the Right rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia in the summer of 2017. The American flag in the company of the Confederates and the Nazis.

Such hijacking of the American flag by people who rightly evoke our loathing should make it clear that it is a mistake to treat the flag as a sacrosanct object. It is a symbol as virtuous as the person who agitates it or the weapon. Fanatics and fanatics throughout American history have been more interested in co-opting the flag than in using it as a shooting star afterwards. It is not only reasonable but imperative to challenge those who appropriate the flag for anti-American sentiments.

No less than the famous 18th-century British writer Samuel Johnson noted that displays of patriotism often remain a scoundrel’s last refuge. Johnson decried what he saw as false patriotism, as opposed to the love of his country which is true patriotism. And the hatred, anger and racism presented as patriotism are not only false but dangerous.

Related

Personally, I don’t think the vast majority of Trump supporters are white supremacists. But it is well established that the neo-Nazis adopted him as a champion of their cause.

Gay’s instinctive criticisms should therefore give him some slack. Her comment was not about our nation’s flag, but what she sees as her co-optation by people she sees as a threat to precisely what it means: gratitude for our one nation under God, indivisible, with freedom and justice for all.

And, as we might well think today, it’s that feeling, ultimately, not a piece of fabric dyed red, white, and blue, that Flag Day is meant to honor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos