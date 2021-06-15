Politics
G7 summit: Net super-cop Narendra Modi signs Open Societies pact
India tops global internet shutdown rankings
The approval of the Modi government seems all the richer since the statement, keeping China in mind, specifically mentions politically motivated gags.
Immediately after signing a statement on open companies that commits signatories to free speech, both online and offline, Narendra Modi’s government was reminded of how it seeks to run with the hare and hunt with dogs in the digital age.
The opposition revived Modis’ memory by pointing out that India holds the record for Internet shutdowns. For three years in a row, India topped the global rankings for internet shutdowns, according to Access Now, a digital rights group.
On Sunday, India joined G7 countries and other guests at the 47th Summit in signing the Open Societies Declaration which takes stock of the state of the world on universal rights.
We are at a critical time, facing threats to freedom and democracy from the rise of authoritarianism, electoral interference, manipulation of information, including disinformation, online prejudice and cyber attacks, politically motivated Internet shutdowns, human rights violations and abuses, terrorism and violence extremism, says the Open Societies Declaration.
According to the Access Nows report for 2020, India was behind 109 of the world’s 155 internet shutdowns, leaving second-largest Yemen far behind with just six of those crackdowns.
So far this year, there have been 21 Internet shutdowns, including 16 in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest in the National Capital Region in January and February amid protests by farmers.
Given this background, as well as the use of draconian provisions in the law books to restrict freedom of expression, the opposition was quick to seize the opportunity to denounce what it saw as the double talk of Modi governments on democracy.
If only Modiji could practice in India what he preaches to the world. India has the most government-imposed Internet shutdowns in the world, both for free speech online, Congress tweeted.
G7: India Endorses Joint Statement: Reaffirms the Values of Free Speech, Both Online and Offline. Sign statements abroad, violate them at home. Freedoms devalued: Internet shutdowns, sedition targeting journalists, students, academics, etc., shaken by Kapil Sibal of Congress.
CPM Secretary General Sitaram Yechury referred to various reports detailing India’s record on Internet shutdowns. India is the world leader in Internet shutdowns. Since 2014, cases of sedition have increased by 96%; 2,301 new UAPA detentions without trial or bail. By making these big demands on an international scale, Modi is making India a laughing stock. The facts are there for the world to see, Yechury tweeted.
was happy to approach the @ G7 Session on public companies as keynote speaker. Democracy and freedom are part of the civilizational ethic of India and find expression in the dynamism and diversity of Indian society. https://t.co/Tjw5vPcGxr
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2021
Quoting the Prime Minister’s tweet in which he referred to his G7 speech and said that democracy and freedom are part of India’s civilizational ethic and find expression in the dynamism and diversity of society Indian Congressman from Trinamul Mahua Moitra tweeted :.
Irony just died a thousand dead https://t.co/abguBrvTgp
Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 14, 2021
The G7 countries reaffirmed their commitment to democracy as an alternative to the Chinese system which is gaining ground around the world. Reviving democracy at home and abroad is also a priority concern of US President Joe Biden, who has made it a cornerstone of his Build Back Better for America program, which has now become a mantra for the United States. G7 also after this summit.
The iteration comes at a time when the world’s oldest and largest democracies, the United States and India, have been ranked among countries that have contributed to an accelerating wave of autocratization, according to the latest Varieties of Democracies Index report released earlier this year.
