UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement Regarding Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson’s Dinner

Fears the signing could be delayed by a row over how much Australian beef and lamb allowed in the UK have been proven to be unfounded, with the two leaders agreeing on a program that will phase out tariffs and quotas. The exact number of years will not be known until Tuesday’s announcement. The UK originally requested a 15-year transition period and Australia wanted all restrictions removed immediately. British sensitivities about the impact of increased Australian agricultural imports on farmers point to difficult negotiations ahead with America, one of the world’s largest food producers. Protectionist forces within the Conservative Party have argued that an open deal with Australia would set a precedent for future negotiations with Washington. The full potential of the deal will only be realized when Australia relaxes its hard-line approach to the coronavirus and opens its border to vaccinated travelers, on which Morrison has not set a timeline. British government documents show that a trade deal with Australia could increase Britain’s GDP by 0.02%, or 500 million ($ 914 million). Exports to Australia are forecast to increase 3.6 to 7.4 percent. Canberra has yet to conduct its own impact modeling, but UK forecasts suggest GDP in Australia could grow to as much as 700 million ($ 1.3 billion) under a tariff-free deal. . Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, one of 12 advisers to the new UK Board of Trade, warned trade protectionists of fear, not hope. It puzzles me a bit that so many people in Britain are still leading the country down, he told GB News. Britain can cope. And a trade deal with one of the British friends … it’s not a threat to the British people, it’s going to help the British people. Morrison met Chancellor Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor Sajid Javid and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday. He will now travel to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and former Australian finance minister Mathias Cormann, the new secretary general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, before returning to Canberra.

