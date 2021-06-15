Bidens most embarrassing moments of the G-7 | Washington Examiner

VSemerging from the social isolation of the pandemic, many people are somewhat rusty when it comes to social skills. President Joe Biden is no different. Last weekend’s G-7 summit was the first time world leaders have traveled abroad to meet in person since the start of the pandemic.

Here are Biden’s most embarrassing moments at the G-7 summit.

The photo everyone took at the start

To start the conference on Friday, attendees took a social distance photo when they all arrived at the scene.

Although they had all been vaccinated, the leaders stood 6 feet apart and posed on two separate platforms on a beach in Carbis Bay, the host town on the westernmost peninsula of the Britain.

Twitter users spent a day in the field mocking Biden and the other executives when the photo was posted, comparing them to figurines and a group album cover.

Tell Boris Johnson to introduce the South African president when he has already done so

Biden interrupted the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and received a correction from the Downing Street resident for his problems on Saturday.

He believed Johnson had neglected to introduce President Cyril Ramaphosa to South Africa before starting the panel roundtable.

“And the President of South Africa,” Biden Told Johnson.

“And the President of South Africa,” like I said earlier, “Johnson replied. As Johnson corrected him, Biden gestured to Ramaphosa as if to say,” I got you, guy.”

“Oh, you did,” Biden added.

“Yeah, I definitely did,” Johnson told Biden.

Losing his way after answering an impromptu question

After finishing a meal between meetings on Friday, a reporter appeared to surprise Biden with a question about how the talks were going, a video showed.

“No, no, no, come on,” said First Lady Jill Biden as she rushed to save him from another blunder. The first lady took the president’s hand and pulled him away from the journalist.

“Nice to see you,” Jill Biden told people dining near the president as the couple walked away.

Sunglasses to meet Queen Elizabeth II

Biden wore dark sunglasses that darkens his eyes in audience at Windsor Castle on Sunday with queen elizabeth II concerning future meetings with the Russian president Vladimir Poutine and chinese president Xi Jinping.

Royal protocol requires you to remove your sunglasses when meeting the queen, according to to a former royal butler.

“We had a great conversation. She wanted to know what the two leaders I’m about to meet, Mr. Putin, and she wanted to know about Xi Jinping, and we had a long conversation, and she was very generous “, Biden mentionned After the meeting.

This statement by the president may have violated another protocol.

“It has nevertheless been a rule that an audience with the Queen is strictly private, and revealing its contents is a breach of trust,” mentionned royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

To think the queen reminded him of his mother

If wearing sunglasses and revealing the contents of a meeting violates royal protocol, it’s interesting to imagine how much trouble a visitor can cause by saying the Queen reminded him of his mother.

Biden did just that on Sunday after the meeting as he spoke to reporters.

“I don’t think she would be insulted, but she reminded me of my mom in terms of looks and, you know, just generosity,” he said. mentionned.

It is likely that her mother never insisted on cut a cake with a sword as the Queen did at an event outside the summit on Saturday.

Getting in trouble with your staff because of a press conference

There is a lot of speculation about how Biden’s staff are closely monitoring his questions during press conferences in terms of how much he should take and which reporters he should recognize.

Sunday’s post-summit press conference appeared to justify those who think Biden’s staff dictate how much he talks to the media.

“I’m going to be in trouble with my staff, but go ahead. Pretend I haven’t answered you,” Biden mentionned, taking a final question from a member of the press.

“Now, why don’t I answer some of your questions?” And I’m told, Jonathan, I’m supposed to talk about recognizing you first, ”he told the start of questions. The White House transcript does not include the journalist’s full name.

Confuse Syria with Libya three times

Biden was about 1,400 miles west of where he intended to be when responding to a question from the same press conference regarding sanctions on Russia.

Biden confused Libya and Syria three times in his response.

“For example, in Libya, we would have to open the passage to be able to pass and provide food aid and economic aid, I mean, vital aid to a population which is really in difficulty. The reconstruction of Syria, of Libya, you know, that’s it, they’re there. … I hope we can find housing where we can save people’s lives, for example, in Libya “, mentionned.

