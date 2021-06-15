Does PM Modis’ vaccine turn around to regain lost ground, asks ALI Chougule

There is no doubt that the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 has been devastating. The health crisis was further impacted by the Centre’s vaccine procurement policy, which was severely criticized by the Supreme Court as being arbitrary and irrational. After weeks of political paralysis and criticism from the court, health experts, opposition parties and part of the mainstream media, last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete turnaround India’s vaccine procurement policy: be procured and administered by the Center free of charge to all citizens over the age of 18 from June 21. Call it a course correction, thanks to the Supreme Court, or an attempt to regain lost political ground and mend its damaged public image, Modis’ latest vaccination program is not only good political thinking, but also policy. smart.

Blaming the country’s vaccine mess at the doorstep of state governments, Modi, in his speech to the nation on June 7, also said the fault in the Centre’s vaccine supply policy was due to fact that he had bowed to pressure groups, opposition and sections of the media, absolving himself of the mess. Therefore, to resolve the chaos that followed, Modi asserted, he had no choice but to take charge of the entire immunization program, even though even now 25% of vaccines will be available to them. private actors, service fees being capped at Rs 150. The political message is unambiguous: centralization is a better solution to all evils, thus making federalism guilty of disorder.

“Chief vaccinator”

Of course, Modi is good at making voters understand that he is indeed their greatest savior, even if his detractors point to the flaws in his policies. It is this underlying message that emerges explicitly in its U-turn on vaccine supply policy. Call it smart policy or whatever, Modi has once again positioned himself as the savior whose intervention will save the nation from the pandemic, while various state governments have apparently failed. By projecting benevolence and generosity as the underlying theme of immunization policy, Modi has positioned himself as India’s chief vaccinator, thus neutralizing the global criticisms he has faced for the vaccine mess. It is, according to experts, the beginning of the process of regaining lost political ground and goodwill. Whether this will work remains to be seen, as memories of the devastation caused by the pandemic will linger for longer.

Modi knows his politics well. He also knows the importance of smart political messages. After all, convincing his supporters and constituents with timely, intelligently crafted messages that can absolve him of blame has been his strong suit. With his turn around on the vaccination campaign, Modi seems to have managed to project himself as a perfect response to the stumbling vaccination campaign, although he is largely responsible for it. Of course, the opposition had a perfect chance to corner the PM on his dismal handling of the second wave of pandemics, but he cleverly outperformed the opposition on the tricky vaccine window by making it known he would do what the state governments could not do.

Key mantra

The true extent of the current wave of Covid in India and the human toll may never be known or officially recognized. But the government and its spokespersons have claimed that India has controlled the second wave in a very short time and have repeatedly claimed that India has handled Covid much better than richer countries, a key mantra in the world. rhetorical arsenal of the BJP in the debate over its handling of the pandemic.

But the contrast between the projected image and the actual capabilities, as experts have pointed out, has never been so stark. The sense of helplessness the government exuded in Wave 2 was something people were never used to before during the Modi government’s seven-year reign. All the government did was to blame state governments for the crisis and even adopted a decentralized vaccine procurement policy, leaving the state government to take responsibility for the severe shortage of vaccines. vaccines.

But the popular mood was against the central government, and criticism of the handling of the Modis pandemic was not limited to India but extended beyond India. Thus, neutralizing criticism and reclaiming some of the lost ground was important in correcting the loss of credibility of prime ministers.

Rebounded

Modi, even though he is weakened by the crisis, is still well entrenched and most analysts believe he will be able to overcome his current difficulties, given his consummate political skills, the weakness of the opposition parties and of his proven ability to hold his position in the eyes of voters despite the disruptive shocks inflicted since he became Prime Minister in 2014. With his policy of turning around on vaccines, Modi has once again bounced back into the game political, though he and his party still face an uphill battle to regain control of their handling of the crisis narrative.

It is undeniable that the difficult questions of the Supreme Court on the vaccine policy of the Center and the concerted pressure of the political rivals led to a sudden reversal of the government. But the pressure to support lower PM approval ratings may also have led to the change. After all, the loss of confidence in his ability to handle independent India’s biggest health crisis is the biggest confidence gap Modi faces during his seven-year reign.

Modis’ eyes on the upcoming elections early next year may also have contributed to the change in vaccine policy, as the BJP faces a big challenge in its most severe test in Uttar Pradesh in March 2021 This could be Modis’ first political move, as well as an attempt to reclaim lost goodwill, after the devastating second wave of Covid, which severely impacted Uttar Pradesh.

Going back to the vaccination campaign, the government has said India will vaccinate its entire adult population by December 2021, which seems overly optimistic and unlikely. However, its new vaccine policy provides at least a roadmap, although the challenges in the second half of 2021 are delivery and reluctance to immunize. Although in absolute terms the doses of 24.6 crore administered since January appear to be a remarkable achievement, only about 3.4 percent (4.65 crore) of the population has received two doses. This means that there is a long way to go, given that 60 to 80 percent of the population must be covered to obtain collective immunity.

The writer is a senior freelance journalist