Politics
Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson set to announce UK-Australia free trade deal
Scott Morrison will announce an agreement in principle for an Australia-UK free trade agreement after meeting with Boris Johnson to finalize details.
The pair resolved outstanding issues over dinner at 10 Downing Street overnight.
“Their agreement is a victory for jobs, business, free trade and highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve by working together,” said a spokesperson for the Prime Minister.
“The two Prime Ministers will make an official announcement Tuesday morning in London and publish further information.”
The deal will pave the way for more Australians to live and work in Britain and give exporters more market options.
Before the official announcement, the Prime Minister practiced his free trade speech to an audience of business leaders in London.
“As the UK enters a whole new generation of trading relationships with the world, who better to start this journey with than Australia?” Mr Morrison said.
He described the effect of the UK’s accession to the European Common Market in the 1970s as a devastating blow to Australian producers.
“The Brexit that has happened is an opportunity for us to pick up where we left off many years ago and once again realize the magnitude of the trading relationship we once had.”
Several key sticking points had to be overcome before the deal could be reached.
Agriculture has strengthened as a major hurdle, with consensus on Australian beef and lamb exports proving particularly elusive.
British dairy farmers were also skeptical of the deal.
Australian officials called the negotiations difficult and the two trade ministers were in daily contact for more than a week.
“At the end of the day, there will always be hesitation when a country enters into a trade deal with another country – this is completely normal,” Mr. Morrison said.
“We have a lot of experience in this area, we’ve been able to get a lot of these arrangements, and of course you have to explain them to your people, but the ultimate explanation is employment.
“Either we are passionate about growing the markets in which we can operate – by providing opportunities for our own producers, suppliers and services – or we will remain in a situation where we cannot seize these opportunities. “
The Prime Minister did not want to sign an agreement for the sake of having arguments on the right track.
Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles said Labor had concerns over agricultural exports and visa requirements for agricultural workers, which the party would work on in time.
He urged Mr Morrison to make the deal, having spoken about it since 2016.
“Trade agreements are important to our country and trade diversification is important to our country,” Marles told Sky News.
“The government has talked about it. What we really want is for them to get this deal done. When they do, we will obviously look carefully at the details.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]