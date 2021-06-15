Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson set to announce UK-Australia free trade deal

Scott Morrison will announce an agreement in principle for an Australia-UK free trade agreement after meeting with Boris Johnson to finalize details.

The pair resolved outstanding issues over dinner at 10 Downing Street overnight.

“Their agreement is a victory for jobs, business, free trade and highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve by working together,” said a spokesperson for the Prime Minister.

“The two Prime Ministers will make an official announcement Tuesday morning in London and publish further information.”

The deal will pave the way for more Australians to live and work in Britain and give exporters more market options.

Before the official announcement, the Prime Minister practiced his free trade speech to an audience of business leaders in London.

“As the UK enters a whole new generation of trading relationships with the world, who better to start this journey with than Australia?” Mr Morrison said.

He described the effect of the UK’s accession to the European Common Market in the 1970s as a devastating blow to Australian producers.

“The Brexit that has happened is an opportunity for us to pick up where we left off many years ago and once again realize the magnitude of the trading relationship we once had.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. EPA

Several key sticking points had to be overcome before the deal could be reached.

Agriculture has strengthened as a major hurdle, with consensus on Australian beef and lamb exports proving particularly elusive.

British dairy farmers were also skeptical of the deal.

Australian officials called the negotiations difficult and the two trade ministers were in daily contact for more than a week.

“At the end of the day, there will always be hesitation when a country enters into a trade deal with another country – this is completely normal,” Mr. Morrison said.

“We have a lot of experience in this area, we’ve been able to get a lot of these arrangements, and of course you have to explain them to your people, but the ultimate explanation is employment.

“Either we are passionate about growing the markets in which we can operate – by providing opportunities for our own producers, suppliers and services – or we will remain in a situation where we cannot seize these opportunities. “

The Prime Minister did not want to sign an agreement for the sake of having arguments on the right track.

Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles said Labor had concerns over agricultural exports and visa requirements for agricultural workers, which the party would work on in time.

He urged Mr Morrison to make the deal, having spoken about it since 2016.

“Trade agreements are important to our country and trade diversification is important to our country,” Marles told Sky News.

“The government has talked about it. What we really want is for them to get this deal done. When they do, we will obviously look carefully at the details.”