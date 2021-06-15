Union cabinet reshuffle on cards, Maharashtra BJP leaders expected to be inducted





Speculation about a reshuffle in the Union cabinet has gained momentum after the much-talked-about meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. It should be remembered that Prime Minister Modi has not yet expanded his cabinet since the formation of NDA-II in May 2019. If the central government goes ahead with the expansion, BJP leaders from different states will likely be included in the Union cabinet. The names of prominent Maharashtra BJP leaders are also circulating in this regard. The names that have surfaced are BJP MPs Rajya Sabha Narayan Rane, Udayanraje Bhosale and Lok Sabha MP Pritam Munde. WATCH | Union ministerial reshuffle: PM Modi meets top BJP leaders NARAYAN RANE As well as being a former chief minister of Maharashtra, Rane also served as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. In addition, Narayan Rane served as Minister in the State Cabinets of Chief Ministers Manohar Joshi of Shiv Sena and Vilasrao Deshmukh, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan of Congress. A strongman from the Konkan Coast, Rane is known as a Sena bait and was instrumental in preparing the Maratha Reserve report. The issue has since accelerated in political circles in Maharashtra. READ ALSO | Shiv Sena was treated as “slaves” in the BJP-led government of Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut If Rane is included in the cabinet, the BJP is likely to gain a foothold in the Konkan region. Ranes’ rise could also help the BJP’s chances in the BMC election next year. UDAYANRAJE BHOSALE A direct descendant of the warrior king Maratha Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Udayanraje Bhosale has moved from NCP to BJP in the run-up to the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Bhosale was elected to Rajya Sabha after losing Satara Lok Sabha’s poll vote. With the problem of Maratha reservations accelerating, the induction of Udayanraje Bhosales into the Union cabinet could bode well for the BJP. PRITAM MUNDE The daughter of the BJP leader, the late Gopinath Munde, Beed Lok MP Sabha Pritam Munde is a prominent face of the CBO in the Marathwada region. Her older sister Pankaja Munde lost the 2019 elections to the Maharashtra Assembly from the headquarters of Parali. His supporters suspect there was an inner hand that secured his defeat. If Pritam Munde is inducted into the Union cabinet, the BJP could appease the OBC community in Maharashtra. The discussion about the OBC reservation in local bodies has gained prominence in the state. Pritam’s father, Gopinath Munde, had formed an electoral base for the BJP among the OBC community of Maharashtra.

