Pakistan’s geo-economic hub and the future of the Pak-India-China triangular relationship – Analysis – Eurasia Review





The Pakistani priority of geoeconomics over geopolitics has the potential to fundamentally alter the trajectory of the Pak-India-China strategic triangle.

Recent statements by Pakistani civilian and military leaders reveal how geopolitics seems to be giving way to geoeconomics as a strategic desire in the country’s foreign policy. For example, during the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue (ISD), held on March 17-18, when Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to draw attention to non-traditional aspects of the security such as economic security, climate security and food security; General Qamar Javed Bajwa outlined Pakistan’s geoeconomic vision primarily focused on regional peace, intraregional trade and connectivity, and sustainable development through the creation of investments and economic hubs in the region. In a follow-up, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry also highlighted Pakistan’s foreign policy shift from geopolitics to geoeconomics.

While such a review of strategic thinking still appears to be in its infancy, its wider ramifications cannot be overstated for Pakistan’s relationship with its historic rival, India. By the way, even as Pakistan readjusts its strategic policy, signs of a possible thaw in Indo-Pakistani relations have already started to appear. First, in a notable development, the two countries decided to maintain strict observance of a ceasefire along the militarily tense line of control. Reports to this effect highlighted the role of the UAE in covert peace efforts between India and Pakistan. Second, in a humanitarian gesture, Pakistan has offered to provide India with essential medical supplies in the face of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although it is not enough to compensate for the diplomatic misunderstandings accumulated between the two countries over the past two years, it offers them immediate respite, especially in times of socio-economic and geopolitical uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. pandemic, the growing assertion of China and the withdrawal of the Americas from Afghanistan.

Of course, expecting a lasting peace between the two historic rivals may seem overkill, but given the ongoing shift in Pakistan’s strategic calculation, compounded by the UAE’s involvement in the mediation process, a relationship viable, although not entirely flawless, seems within reach. Immediate peace dividends such as the reinstatement of high commissioners, restarting bilateral trade and sidelining the long-delayed SAARC summit could also transform the strategic triangle between Pakistan, India and China.

In a strategic triangle, the three countries in question have mutually implicating foreign policy behavior and largely independent foreign policies, so that the state of relations between country A and country B influences the foreign policy of the country. C vis-à-vis countries A and B. Professor Lowell Dittmer identifies three distinct model dynamics that can operate within a triangle: household three, constituting mutually beneficial relationships between the three countries; stable marriage, constituting friendship between two and enmity between each and the third; the romantic triangle, where a pivot player plays against two suitors.

As it stands, the Pakistan-India-China triangle operates in the logic of stable marriage, where Pakistan and China view India as a common adversary, and their alignment is primarily driven by the strategic wisdom of reducing India at its size. Although from the outside this may seem like a workable relationship, having previously been described as higher than mountains, deeper than the ocean, stronger than steel, and smoother than honey, doubts about l Asymmetry of power in bilateral relations has regularly arisen. To this end, academics and commentators have expressed concerns about China’s debt trap diplomacy, in which its predatory lending practices have often forced small countries to cede control of strategic assets instead of repaying loans. . In fact, these concerns are not unfounded either. Pakistan’s leasing of the strategically important port of Gwadar to China for a 43-year lease, its silence on the profits of Chinese companies engaged in carrying out CPEC-related projects, its over-reliance on military equipment Chinese have all come at a time when Pakistan’s economic dependence on China is on the rise (some estimates suggest its debt to China increased 185% between March 2013 and March 2020).

Given concerns about the asymmetric nature of its relationship with China and its growing desire to prioritize geoeconomics over geopolitics, Pakistan is in a unique position to reshape the current pattern of triangular relationship between itself, India and China. Given the large size of their consumer markets above their respective demographic dividends, improving trade facilities between India and Pakistan could be a game-changer for the region as a whole. In a report released in 2018, the IMF estimated the annual trade potential between India and Pakistan at $ 37 billion. Besides the positive ripple effect on their political relations, improved economic connectivity will also provide Pakistan with economic cover against its main benefactor, China.

Too close an alignment, like that between China and Pakistan, encroaches on Pakistan’s geo-economic and India’s geostrategic spaces. As Pakistan has come to rely on China politically and economically to an unwise degree, India’s military and strategic planners increasingly view the China-Pak alliance as a harbinger of a situation of conflict. war on two fronts. Reducing the enmity between Pakistan and India will loosen the strings of the Pak-China strategic alignment, paving the way for the transformation of the triangular relationship. Of course, it’s impossible to predict what the exact outlines of the relationship will look like; however, if Pakistan continues its avowed policy shift from geopolitics to geoeconomics, the operational logic of the strategic triangle will be fundamentally altered.

* About the Author: Shalabh Chopra holds an MA in International Relations from the University of South Asia, New Delhi, India. He is interested in theories of international relations and foreign policies of South Asian states.

