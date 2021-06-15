Minister of Health: Jokowi calls for tightening health protocols for eating together





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Health Minister (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin said President Joko Widodo or Jokowi had called for health protocols in a number of activities with high potential for transmission of Covid-19 to be strengthened. One of them, the activity of eating together in public places “He asked that these three activities where the possibility of removing the mask is high be really taken into account, and again, the implementation on the ground is tightened for activities such as long vacations, tourism activities. crowd, and also eating activities together. “, he said.” said Budi Gunadi quoted in a press release, Tuesday (15/6/2021). Budi said the three activities were the cause of the large number of family clusters. According to him, Jokowi wants the health protocols to be executed in a disciplined manner in compliance with the rules concerning the implementation of restrictions on micro community activities (PPKM) that have been made. Budi said the government had established rules based on the zoning or level of transmission of Covid-19 in each region. However, he felt that the implementation of the rules on the ground needed to be strengthened. To this end, President Jokowi instructed the TNI commander and the head of the national police to ensure that the implementation of the micro PPKM on the ground is really in line with what the government has formulated. This is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from spreading. “Because a lot of the rules are good for the red, orange and yellow zones, but it’s the implementation on the pitch that needs to be disciplined,” Budi explained.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos