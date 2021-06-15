COVID-19: Boris Johnson is desperate not to be Mr. Reverse – so for now he’s Mr. Delay | Politics News

A Prime Minister who would rather be Mr Delay now than Mr Reverse in a few weeks’ time, Boris Johnson has said he wants to chart a “cautious but irreversible” path out of the lockdown.

A few weeks ago, the UK seemed to be on the right track. Millions of people vaccinated, ahead of most countries in the world. After the fall framing and lockdown delay debacle, the government seemed much more organized, until the Delta variant of COVID threw it off course.

So now the PM wants to delay the final unlock in order to double vaccinate more people, after two new pieces of information have emerged in recent weeks: the Delta variant is 40-80% more transmissible than the Kent variant and one dose of the vaccine. is only 33% effective against this particular strain of the virus.

All of this means that the government has failed two of the four tests it set for itself in February when it announced the reopening schedule: the risk assessment possesses changed by worrying new variants. And it is having an impact on the NHS, with the government now unable to say with confidence that infection rates will not lead to an increase that would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.

But this, too, is far from clear: the Scientific Advisory Group has said that the link between the increase in cases and hospitalizations is “one of the main uncertainties in modeling”.

Modelers believed that the most likely outcome of unlocking as planned would lead to a summer peak similar to that of last spring, but uncertainty over the spread of the new variant meant there was a chance of a higher peak. important than in January.

But what the Prime Minister was certain of was that reopening now rather than hitting more people first would result in thousands of more preventable deaths. And that’s what he wants to avoid.

So instead of unlocking next week, the race is on to give two doses to more people to better protect people and therefore crush the third wave sombrero before the final unlock.

Delaying will allow more vaccines to be administered by reducing dosing intervals for those over 40 from twelve to eight weeks by the week of July 19. The goal is to offer everyone over 18 a first jab and two-thirds of adults both jabs by the week of July 19.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said the delay would reduce the peak by 30-50%, while also having the added benefit of completing the unlock for the week in which schools must go their separate ways – a natural breaker – as the government continues to vaccinate the rest of the population (Sir Patrick said all adults should have received both vaccines for up to 12 weeks after July 19, so before September 27).

Sir Patrick stressed today that vaccination is really the way out of the restrictions, explaining the reason for the four week delay.

Analysis from Public Health England shows the vaccines to be very effective, with the Pfizer vaccine offering 96% protection against hospitalization after two doses and Oxford-AstraZeneca 92%.

But some MPs fear the restrictions will not end on July 19 – the companies concerned are deeply concerned. The Prime Minister says that this is the “terminus” date but adds that he cannot rule out the possibility that new variants will emerge.

And there is anger too, with Labor accusing the government of sabotaging its own roadmap by failing to put India on the red list earlier in April. Bangladesh and Pakistan were added to the red list in early April and yet India was not added until April 19 (the measure entered into force on April 23).

This gap is important because that is when the variant potentially took hold: the government has repeatedly said that this decision to delay had nothing to do with a planned (then aborted) Prime Minister’s visit. ) in India in late April – but it’s a statement opposition politicians don’t buy.

Despite all this, the majority of the public supports a short delay, according to a recent poll. And that’s a sentiment I heard over and over again on Monday when I spoke to people in Exeter about how they felt about putting the roadmap on hold. Those I spoke to were pretty happy – or at least resigned – to being late until it meant we were going to backtrack.

The Prime Minister told me on Saturday at the G7 in Cornwall that “scientists agree on one thing – they don’t think there is any need to go backwards”.

But the government cannot guarantee that in July the restrictions will go away for good. Monday PM was buying time. Still four weeks before freedom?

Fifteen months after the start of this pandemic and 71 million doses of vaccine distributed, and we still don’t know when we can gather in a bar, or go on vacation, or ditch the masks. We are going to have to live with the virus forever and there is, for now, still uncertainty about what life will be like beyond July 19.