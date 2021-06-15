Shenzhen housing crackdown creates thriving black market

GUANGZHOU – A banana at 1 million yuan?

In early May, a real estate brokerage in a busy area of ​​Shenzhen posted on its storefront a list of what appeared to be the price of fruit.

From a 10 million yuan ($ 1.56 million) durian to a 1 million yuan banana, the document seemed absurd to the untrained eye. But for those in the know, it served as a code referring to homes for sale on the city’s growing black market.

The disguised announcements were a response to Shenzhen’s efforts to cap rising home prices, fueled by investors who view housing as a sure-fire profit generator. China’s main banking regulator has warned that houses will not continue to appreciate forever, signaling that the country could adopt even tighter restrictions to crack down on speculators.

Shenzhen authorities set benchmark prices per square meter for about 3,600 residential complexes in the city in February. Brokers were banned from listing units exceeding these rates, which were based on neighboring quotes and other factors.

Banks have also been urged to use benchmark prices in selecting mortgage loans to ensure “greater transparency” and “rational transactions”. Authorities feared large-scale loans based on aggressive valuations would further heat up real estate markets.

But benchmark rates were significantly lower than recent actual selling prices for those homes, a problem that quickly became glaring.

In a real estate complex in the heart of Shenzhen, the authorities set a benchmark price of 110,500 yuan per square meter, about half the price of the fruit list at the brokerage counter. Few sellers have agreed to part with a home at the official price, and some players use such codes to reach a deal.

The brokerage with fruit prices, located in the Nanshan District which is also home to Tencent Holdings and other prominent technology companies, was then closed for a week due to its black market listings.

Home sales in Shenzhen have declined since benchmarks took effect, and existing home prices in the city stagnated in April after rising about two years. (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)

Prices for existing homes in Shenzhen were flat in April after rising about two years, reports the National Bureau of Statistics of China. The number of homes sold has declined due to new benchmarks and tighter mortgage selection.

“Our contract numbers are down to a third of what they used to be,” a real estate brokerage firm said. “We have no choice but to put up with it at this time.”

Some have concocted other ploys to circumvent the new regulations, such as charging an unusually high premium for furnished accommodation to bring the overall unit price closer to market value. Retail investors are coming together online to invest in housing, giving homebuyers an alternative to regular mortgages.

Shenzhen is not the only Chinese city to tighten its grip on the real estate market. Shanghai announced a rule in January to prevent couples from pretending to divorce so they can buy more goods for less.

But Shenzhen is considered a major market for China, and the rules and frameworks introduced in the city are often ultimately adopted nationwide. If the city’s recent tactics are successful in stabilizing house prices, more parts of China could adopt them.

Home prices in China have trended upward since reforms revived the market in 1998. New home prices have more than doubled in a decade to reach 9,980 yuan per square meter in 2020. Combined with l In the absence of a residential property tax, buyers were virtually assured of a chance to sell at a profit in two to three years.

But Guo Shuqing, head of China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, warned in a speech Thursday that those who believe house prices will never fall again will end up paying a high price. Market experts are watching closely whether China introduces sweeping national measures to lower house prices, such as a residential property tax.

China has made progress in opening up its market in recent decades, including housing, which was once provided by the government. But the latest restrictions in Shenzhen, including the government-imposed price cap, are reminiscent of China’s days as a centrally-planned economy.

Since taking office in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping has curbed free market reforms, increasing his administration’s control over the country’s economy. The crackdown in Shenzhen, which has long been a poster boy for Chinese reforms, reflects Beijing’s global shift in economic policies.