Politics
Shenzhen housing crackdown creates thriving black market
GUANGZHOU – A banana at 1 million yuan?
In early May, a real estate brokerage in a busy area of Shenzhen posted on its storefront a list of what appeared to be the price of fruit.
From a 10 million yuan ($ 1.56 million) durian to a 1 million yuan banana, the document seemed absurd to the untrained eye. But for those in the know, it served as a code referring to homes for sale on the city’s growing black market.
The disguised announcements were a response to Shenzhen’s efforts to cap rising home prices, fueled by investors who view housing as a sure-fire profit generator. China’s main banking regulator has warned that houses will not continue to appreciate forever, signaling that the country could adopt even tighter restrictions to crack down on speculators.
Shenzhen authorities set benchmark prices per square meter for about 3,600 residential complexes in the city in February. Brokers were banned from listing units exceeding these rates, which were based on neighboring quotes and other factors.
Banks have also been urged to use benchmark prices in selecting mortgage loans to ensure “greater transparency” and “rational transactions”. Authorities feared large-scale loans based on aggressive valuations would further heat up real estate markets.
But benchmark rates were significantly lower than recent actual selling prices for those homes, a problem that quickly became glaring.
In a real estate complex in the heart of Shenzhen, the authorities set a benchmark price of 110,500 yuan per square meter, about half the price of the fruit list at the brokerage counter. Few sellers have agreed to part with a home at the official price, and some players use such codes to reach a deal.
The brokerage with fruit prices, located in the Nanshan District which is also home to Tencent Holdings and other prominent technology companies, was then closed for a week due to its black market listings.
Prices for existing homes in Shenzhen were flat in April after rising about two years, reports the National Bureau of Statistics of China. The number of homes sold has declined due to new benchmarks and tighter mortgage selection.
“Our contract numbers are down to a third of what they used to be,” a real estate brokerage firm said. “We have no choice but to put up with it at this time.”
Some have concocted other ploys to circumvent the new regulations, such as charging an unusually high premium for furnished accommodation to bring the overall unit price closer to market value. Retail investors are coming together online to invest in housing, giving homebuyers an alternative to regular mortgages.
Shenzhen is not the only Chinese city to tighten its grip on the real estate market. Shanghai announced a rule in January to prevent couples from pretending to divorce so they can buy more goods for less.
But Shenzhen is considered a major market for China, and the rules and frameworks introduced in the city are often ultimately adopted nationwide. If the city’s recent tactics are successful in stabilizing house prices, more parts of China could adopt them.
Home prices in China have trended upward since reforms revived the market in 1998. New home prices have more than doubled in a decade to reach 9,980 yuan per square meter in 2020. Combined with l In the absence of a residential property tax, buyers were virtually assured of a chance to sell at a profit in two to three years.
But Guo Shuqing, head of China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, warned in a speech Thursday that those who believe house prices will never fall again will end up paying a high price. Market experts are watching closely whether China introduces sweeping national measures to lower house prices, such as a residential property tax.
China has made progress in opening up its market in recent decades, including housing, which was once provided by the government. But the latest restrictions in Shenzhen, including the government-imposed price cap, are reminiscent of China’s days as a centrally-planned economy.
Since taking office in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping has curbed free market reforms, increasing his administration’s control over the country’s economy. The crackdown in Shenzhen, which has long been a poster boy for Chinese reforms, reflects Beijing’s global shift in economic policies.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]