Government and opposition trade allegations over country’s economic woes – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition have held each other responsible for the country’s economic woes as discussion of the budget for the next fiscal year opened in the Senate on Monday.

Opening the discussion, House opposition leader Yousuf Raza Gilani stressed that the goal of economic stability could never be achieved without political stability.

Wondering why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws were different from regular laws, he said he spent ten years in prison, but did not get a single day’s surrender unlike other prisoners.

Noting that the circular debt had reached a dangerously high level of 2.4 trillion rupees, he said the finance minister had indicated that it would take seven to eight years to fully address the problem.

He also said the government wanted to increase electricity tariffs in six phases to collect additional revenues of Rs 934 billion by 2022, as part of the deal reached with the IMF. He said the IMF does. He seems ready to review the conditions set out in the agreement.

He criticized the government for the 100% increase in the prices of certain commodities at a time when incomes and purchasing power had declined due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said all provinces should have equal rights in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), but said it was heard that some provinces were being ignored.

Senate House Leader Dr Shahzad Waseem then said the IMF had been made clear that there would be no increase in the electricity tariff.

He congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team for presenting a people-friendly, balanced and growth-oriented budget under difficult circumstances.

Chastising the PPP and PML-N for playing the musical chair of power for years, he said Pakistan was one of the fastest growing economies when the PPP came to power in 2008. He said stated that even the Pakistani steel mills and PIA were for-profit entities that time.

He regretted, however, that the reform policy was completed. He said that in 2018, the PTI inherited an economy on the verge of economic collapse, with the largest current account deficit in history.

He said a tough decision to go to the IMF had to be made to avoid bankruptcy, as Imran Khan once again took the lead.

He said previous governments had approached the IMF 21 times before, but never made any structural or growth-oriented changes.

He said the current government has reduced imports of luxury items, focusing on boosting exports and reviving ailing industry.

Dr Shahzad Waseem said the four percent growth rate of the challenges posed by Covid-19 was just the start of the path to progress and prosperity.

He claimed it would rise to 6-7 percent over the next two years.

He also berated the opposition for signing costly agreements with PPIs binding governments to come into capacity payment chains.

National Party Senator Tahir Bizenjo said his province led the way in terms of illiteracy, but in the PSDP no allowance was made for a new university. Likewise, he asked for allowances for the creation of a large hospital in the province.

He also raised the issue of anchoring a ship at the Gadani shipbreaking yard despite Interpol’s warning that the ship contains dangerous chemicals.

He stressed that the relevant minister should be summoned to explain why these trawlers were authorized, he said.

The President requested that the report of the Secretary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs be requested on this matter and he also referred the matter to the relevant House Standing Committee.

Senator PML-N Saadia Abbasi raised questions about the economic performance of the PTI government and claimed that the previous government left a booming economy with promising indicators.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 June 2021

