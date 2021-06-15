NATO leaders agree to continue funding for Kabul airport

NATO leaders at the Brussels summit agreed on Monday to continue funding the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul after the end of the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a post-summit press conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the SAR mission was ending but NATO would continue to support Afghanistan in four ways: funding Afghan forces, training abroad for Afghan forces, maintaining the civilian presence and maintaining “critical infrastructure” such as the Kabul airport.

NATO and its allies are currently working on how to ensure the continued operation of an international airport in Kabul. Meetings were also held on the sidelines of today’s summit. Turkey is of course playing a key role in these efforts. We are working on the exact way to do this, but NATO and its allies are firmly committed to ensuring that we can operate an international airport, he said.

NATO leaders, in a statement issued at the Brussels summit, affirmed their commitment to continue to stand by Afghanistan, its people and its institutions to promote security and defend hard-won gains over the past 20 years.

Recalling our previous commitments, NATO will continue to provide training and financial support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, including through the Afghan National Army Trust Fund, the statement said.

He added that NATO would retain an office of senior civilian representatives in Kabul to continue diplomatic engagement and strengthen its partnership with Afghanistan.

“Recognizing its importance for a lasting diplomatic and international presence, as well as for Afghanistan’s connectivity to the world, NATO will provide transitional funding to ensure the continued operation of Hamid Karzai International Airport,” the statement said. .

We will also intensify dialogue on Afghanistan with relevant international and regional partners, the statement said. We continue to support the ongoing Afghan-owned and led peace process, and call on all stakeholders to assist Afghanistan in fostering a lasting and inclusive political settlement that ends the violence; protects the human rights of Afghans, especially women, children and minorities; respects the rule of law; and ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a haven for terrorists.

It comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that his country would be the “only reliable country” left to stabilize Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.

Quoted by AFP, Erdogan said he would discuss the issue during his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday.

The withdrawal of US forces has been more than 50% complete, the US Central Command said last week.

Turkey has reportedly said it is ready to keep troops in Afghanistan to protect Kabul airport, the main exit route for Western diplomats and aid workers.

According to AFP, Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish officials had informed their American counterparts of Ankara’s plans in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops, without providing details.

They are “happy and happy. We can discuss the Afghan process with them,” he said.

An Afghan Civil Aviation Authority official said work is underway on a security framework for Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, which will soon be finalized, but added that the government has not still decided to transfer the responsibilities of the airport to the Turkish forces. once all foreign troops have left.

The security of the international airport after the complete withdrawal of US and coalition forces has been a major concern for allies from Afghanistan to NATO, which is expected to discuss the issue in a meeting this week with members of the alliance, including Turkey.

The aviation authority has pledged that Afghanistan will have the capacity to conduct airport operations independently after the withdrawal of troops.

A member of the Taliban negotiating team in Doha told TOLOnews that the possibility of handing over airport authority to Turkish forces would have a negative impact on the peace negotiations.

In a statement released last week, the Taliban said airport security was the responsibility of the Afghans and called on all international troops, including Turkish forces, to leave Afghanistan as part of the move. Doha agreement signed in 2020.

At a press conference on Friday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was discussing with various allies, including Turkey, continued support for Kabul international airport after the forces withdraw. Americans and the country’s coalition.

He said the issue is not only important for NATO: an airport and all critical infrastructure are important for the entire international community, for the diplomatic presence of all countries, and for aid to the development and the various aid organizations.