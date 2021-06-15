Shehbaz shouted by Treasury deputies – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, members of the Treasury on Monday blocked opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from opening a general debate on the federal budget, saying the government would not allow him and the Party chairman. Pakistani people (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, to speak in the National Chamber. Assembly without first having the written guarantee that they would hear the speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ministers in silence.

Members of the Treasury, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other ministers stood up and started hitting desks and throwing Chor, Chor (thief, thief) slogans as soon as President Asad Qaiser gave the floor to the Leader of the Opposition to open the general debate on the 2021-2022 federal budget which was presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on June 11 amid a similar loud protest from the opposition.

As Mr. Qureshi asked the speaker to give him the floor, the latter repeatedly told members of the Treasury to listen to the opposition leader who continued his speech for a few minutes to the sounds of members of the Treasury. . When Mr Qureshi walked over to Mr Sharifs’ chairman, the chairman suspended the debate for 20 minutes, asking lawmakers as well as the chief party whips to sit down together and work out the strategy of the budget session.

It is interesting to note that the strategy for the budget session had already been finalized at the meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) comprising representatives of all parties. It was agreed that this session would continue until June 30 and that the budget would be presented for approval on June 29. It was also decided that the debate would continue for 40 hours and that the Minister of Finance would close it on June 24.

Deadlock reigns as both sides seek guarantees to remain silent

The recess, however, lasted three hours and after a standoff between the government and the opposition in talks, the speaker came to the House only to announce the adjournment of further business until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

During talks at the president’s office, sources said the two sides accused each other of showing a non-serious and undemocratic stance and undermining parliament. The sources said both sides asked for a guarantee that they would not disrupt the speeches of leaders on the other side, but the negotiations came to a standstill as both sides refused to give such a guarantee.

While condemning the act of members of the Treasury for disrupting the discourse of opposition leaders, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz opposition called it shameful and pre-planned. The party has also decided that it will no longer hold talks with the president in the presence of members of the Treasury.

We have decided that if we speak to the speaker, we will do so separately. Members of the government can meet with the president separately, PML-N lawmaker Rana Tanvir said with party secretary general Ahsan Iqbal and former president Ayaz Sadiq at a press conference after the talks broke down.

Mr Iqbal called it another dark day in the history of parliament, saying it has never happened in the past that members of the Treasury have blocked the budget speech of opposition leaders. He said opposition lawmakers learned at the meeting at the president’s office that Pakistani members of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had done all of this on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that Mr Qaiser’s behavior also showed that everything had been done on the directive of the premiers. The President had met with the Prime Minister earlier in the day before the start of the Assembly session.

Mr. Iqbal alleged that FM Qureshi was leading the protest by members of the Treasury because he wanted to increase his grades in front of Mr. Khan. The heckling created by the treasury banks under the leadership of foreign ministers is shameful, he said.

I want to ask the government to whom it served by damaging the image and democracy of the country with this shameful act, noted Mr. Iqbal.

Packet of lies

The PML-N chief said the actions of the members of the Treasury proved that the budget was a bunch of lies and that the government did not have the courage to listen to the facts. He alleged that Mr Khan wanted to turn the country into a fascist state and, like the former German dictator Adolf Hitler, wanted to impose a one-party system in the country. But Mr Khan must know that he could not control Parliament like his lavish Banigala residence, he said. Even no military dictator had taken parliament hostage as it had done, Mr Iqbal said.

He quoted ministers telling others at the meeting that they could only allow NA proceedings to continue if the prime minister allowed them. Is the President also a puppet? He asked.

When contacted, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said everything that happened in the assembly was planned in advance, with the president also having a role. to play. She was of the opinion that the President should not have suspended debates when the Leader of the Opposition was ready to finish his speech despite the noise of the Treasury benches.

The president, in collusion with a high-ranking member of the cabinet, suspended the debates, she said.

Confirming that members of the Treasury had asked the opposition to guarantee that they would not disrupt Prime Minister Khan’s speech, Ms Aurangzeb said they could not give any such guarantees.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, when contacted, categorically said that if the opposition did not let the prime minister and ministers speak, it simply would not allow them to do so as well.

Responding to a question, the minister said it would be a loss for the opposition if the parliament became dysfunctional. Parliament is the largest and only forum available to the opposition to talk and raise issues. If they (the opposition) make parliament dysfunctional, where will it go, Chaudhry observed.

The opposition must review its conduct. We are ready to lead the House, but they (the leaders of the opposition) will have to promise that they will let the Prime Minister speak in the House. If they let us speak, we will let them speak, he said.

The minister said they did not believe in verbal guarantees from the opposition, as it had happened twice in the past that the leader of the opposition had left the house after delivering the speech. He said: We want a solid guarantee this time. They (the opposition) will have to give us a written guarantee that they will listen to the Prime Minister and the other ministers (in the assembly).

If Imran Khan cannot speak, then Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto cannot speak either. If I can’t give a speech, Ahsan Iqbal can’t either, the minister added.

Syed Naveed Qamar of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), who also attended the meeting, said Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari had asked the president and the opposition for time, saying they would consult with the Prime Minister. Minister on the question of the guarantee. He said when they returned they said they couldn’t give any guarantees.

Mr Qamar said it seemed members of the government and the prime minister were not ready to forget the day the opposition created a ruckus during Imran Khan’s first speech after his election as prime minister minister while ministers kept mentioning him during the meeting. .

The Leader of the Opposition during the session only managed to speak for four minutes saying that instead of relieving the masses, the budget created more hardship for the poor. It’s simple. If the pockets of the people are empty, it means the (budget) numbers are wrong, he said while ignoring the protest from members of the Treasury.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 June 2021

