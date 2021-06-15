Indonesia plans to reopen Bali in July





DENPASAR, Bali, June 15, 2021: Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism has announced that Bali may reopen to international tourists as early as July, Antara news agency reported over the weekend. “We continue to prepare for the resumption of tourism in Bali. Of course, in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases in several areas, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Bali which is currently under control, ”Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga said. Salahuddin Uno, to local media. Uno and Bali Governor Wayan Koster held a meeting last week to discuss the current situation and begin preparations for reopening Bali’s tourism sector, but still with strict sanitary measures in place. Bali tourism officials are taking a close look at the successful model of the Maldives which has seen the country welcome visitors every month since last July. They are also monitoring Thailand’s efforts to welcome vaccinated tourists to Phuket, possibly as early as July 1. “During a meeting earlier this week, the president will follow in detail the progress of vaccinations and (the implementation of) health protocols as well as the management of Covid-19, quoted Minister Antara. If the preconditions are met, of course, the final decision will depend on the readiness of the travel corridor arrangements currently being prepared by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. ” Minister Uno congratulated Bali for being one of the provinces that has successfully rolled out a Covid-19 vaccination program and prepared tests and preventive measures to fight the pandemic. Bali is expected to administer around 6 million doses of the vaccine by July of this year. About 50% of vaccine distribution was carried out on the island, Uno noted. Last week Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced plans to reopen focused on the three B’s Bali, Batam and Bintan with a view to an opening date in July. Part of this will depend on Indonesia’s ability to complete a travel bubble program with Singapore. If the Three B’s could be part of a travel bubble, Singaporeans could avoid the need for a 14-day quarantine or self-isolation when they return home. So far, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry has not identified the countries targeted for the travel bubble negotiations. In March, Indonesia’s Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno told reporters Australia would be one of several countries he hoped to be able to include in a Covid-free corridor. When it comes to Bali, Australia would be a priority, but there is also the potential for a travel bubble with New Zealand. Unfortunately, none of the so-called travel bubbles managed to take off, but not for lack of trying. Meanwhile, authorities in Bali are ramping up vaccinations and hope airlines in neighboring ASEAN countries will be ready to increase their services next month. Indonesia reported 7,465 new cases on June 12. Cumulative cases have reached 1,911,358 and deaths 52,879 since records began in February 2020. (Source: Antara News)

