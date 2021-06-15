Siskin for measures to lower prices – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday called on relevant stakeholders to adopt a comprehensive policy to minimize the price gap between producers and retailers.

Chairing the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting on Monday, Tarin said the committee will need to play a proactive role to minimize this gap. This reduction in the gap will significantly lower the prices of basic necessities for end users, the minister said. The difference between wholesale and retail prices for essentials is not only huge, but also varies from city to city, which requires careful analysis, he noted.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is an independent entity. However, a committee with the Special Assistant on Finance and Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood Khan as chair and made up of representatives of all stakeholders, including representatives of the provinces, should engage with the PBS to further refine the data collection mechanism, if necessary, he added.

The Minister informed the participants that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to making life easier for the poor in Pakistan and that a multi-pronged approach is being followed to this end.

The NPMC is a forum that actively monitors the prices of essential items and ensures a steady supply, the minister said. During the meeting, Finance Secretary Yusuf Khan informed that the Weekly Price Sensitive Index (SPI) had declined by 0.59% over the past week.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos