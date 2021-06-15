Politics
Turkey fights against ‘glanders’ in the Sea of Marmara
ARI SHAPIRO, HTE:
In Turkey, leaders promise to clean water clogged with a thick viscous layer of organic matter. It is known as sea glanders. Surface mud rises from organisms on the seabed, and it threatens marine life and the livelihoods of those who work on the water. NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports scientists blame pollutants and rising temperatures and say it could take years to clean up.
(EXTRACT FROM CALL OF THE BIRDS)
PETER KENYON, BYLINE: On a recent visit to one of Istanbul’s many coastal areas overlooking the Sea of Marmara, I found one of the coves leading to the sea covered in a greenish layer of mud resembling to mucus.
This is Istanbul’s Kalamis district, and the Marmara enters a cove here. And it’s a beautiful neighborhood, but the cove itself is covered in mucilage.
It’s mucilage like in marine mucilage, also known as the more colorful sea snot. And it’s both ugly to look at and dangerous to marine life. Just up the coast, charter boat captain Erkan Akin takes care of his boat. He says the government sent in machines to clean up the harbor recently, but that does nothing for what lies below the surface. And anyway, he adds through an interpreter, the wind blows things to the surface in new places every day.
ERKAN AKIN: (From the interpreter) In this area, when it’s Lodos, which is the southerly wind, it goes towards the land and it comes in here. And then if it’s the north wind, which is Poyraz, then it goes out to sea.
KENYON: He says wherever it goes, it’s bad news for fishermen, and it could get worse.
AKIN: (Via interpreter) Yeah, that’s bad news, but we haven’t seen the fish die yet. But once the water is choked, I think we’ll see the dead fish as well.
KENYON: Fishermen have noticed smaller amounts of mucilage for several years. But marine scientist Bayram Ozturk says the explosive growth could lead to mass deaths of some ocean creatures.
BAYRAM OZTURK: Mussels, oysters, scallops, sea urchins, starfish, etc., as well as some species of fish.
KENYON: Sea snot is caused by an explosion of living organic matter. Ozturk says the reasons for the surge include the dumping of untreated sewage into the ocean, as well as the rise in temperature due to climate change. He says the danger is not limited to Turkey. Mucilage has been observed not only in the Marmara, but in the Aegean Sea.
OZTURK: This is an important question because the Aegean Sea is important for Turkey, not only for Turkey but also for Greece.
KENYON: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the issue, promising to clean up the seas, as Turkey did earlier in another waterway, the Golden Horn.
(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)
PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Via interpreter) Did we do this in the Golden Horn? We were doing. Hopefully we will save our sea from the scourge of mucilage. If it extends to the Black Sea as well as to Marmara, the problems will be great. We must do so without delay.
KENYON: Some experts estimate that a minimum of five years of effort will be needed, along with long-term changes to prevent this from happening again. In a harbor cafe overlooking the Sea of Marmara, Zeki Isci is just sitting with another longtime fisherman. He says he has lived on water for 43 years. But even before this latest fit, he could see the writing on the wall for old-fashioned hook and line fishermen like him.
ZEKI ISCI: (From interpreter) We are the last generation of this kind of fishing in Istanbul. See; I am 60 years old. He is 60 years old. Nobody wants to do it. You have to get up so early. But my body is like a clock. I wake up at 4 a.m.
KENYON: Now he’s worried that if this sea snot problem isn’t resolved, retirement could be imminent for many fishermen, not just elders like him.
Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.
(EXTRACT FROM DEPARTMENT OF EAGLES ‘”IN EAR PARK”) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]