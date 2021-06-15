Turkey fights against ‘glanders’ in the Sea of ​​Marmara

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

In Turkey, leaders promise to clean water clogged with a thick viscous layer of organic matter. It is known as sea glanders. Surface mud rises from organisms on the seabed, and it threatens marine life and the livelihoods of those who work on the water. NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports scientists blame pollutants and rising temperatures and say it could take years to clean up.

(EXTRACT FROM CALL OF THE BIRDS)

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: On a recent visit to one of Istanbul’s many coastal areas overlooking the Sea of ​​Marmara, I found one of the coves leading to the sea covered in a greenish layer of mud resembling to mucus.

This is Istanbul’s Kalamis district, and the Marmara enters a cove here. And it’s a beautiful neighborhood, but the cove itself is covered in mucilage.

It’s mucilage like in marine mucilage, also known as the more colorful sea snot. And it’s both ugly to look at and dangerous to marine life. Just up the coast, charter boat captain Erkan Akin takes care of his boat. He says the government sent in machines to clean up the harbor recently, but that does nothing for what lies below the surface. And anyway, he adds through an interpreter, the wind blows things to the surface in new places every day.

ERKAN AKIN: (From the interpreter) In this area, when it’s Lodos, which is the southerly wind, it goes towards the land and it comes in here. And then if it’s the north wind, which is Poyraz, then it goes out to sea.

KENYON: He says wherever it goes, it’s bad news for fishermen, and it could get worse.

AKIN: (Via interpreter) Yeah, that’s bad news, but we haven’t seen the fish die yet. But once the water is choked, I think we’ll see the dead fish as well.

KENYON: Fishermen have noticed smaller amounts of mucilage for several years. But marine scientist Bayram Ozturk says the explosive growth could lead to mass deaths of some ocean creatures.

BAYRAM OZTURK: Mussels, oysters, scallops, sea urchins, starfish, etc., as well as some species of fish.

KENYON: Sea snot is caused by an explosion of living organic matter. Ozturk says the reasons for the surge include the dumping of untreated sewage into the ocean, as well as the rise in temperature due to climate change. He says the danger is not limited to Turkey. Mucilage has been observed not only in the Marmara, but in the Aegean Sea.

OZTURK: This is an important question because the Aegean Sea is important for Turkey, not only for Turkey but also for Greece.

KENYON: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the issue, promising to clean up the seas, as Turkey did earlier in another waterway, the Golden Horn.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Via interpreter) Did we do this in the Golden Horn? We were doing. Hopefully we will save our sea from the scourge of mucilage. If it extends to the Black Sea as well as to Marmara, the problems will be great. We must do so without delay.

KENYON: Some experts estimate that a minimum of five years of effort will be needed, along with long-term changes to prevent this from happening again. In a harbor cafe overlooking the Sea of ​​Marmara, Zeki Isci is just sitting with another longtime fisherman. He says he has lived on water for 43 years. But even before this latest fit, he could see the writing on the wall for old-fashioned hook and line fishermen like him.

ZEKI ISCI: (From interpreter) We are the last generation of this kind of fishing in Istanbul. See; I am 60 years old. He is 60 years old. Nobody wants to do it. You have to get up so early. But my body is like a clock. I wake up at 4 a.m.

KENYON: Now he’s worried that if this sea snot problem isn’t resolved, retirement could be imminent for many fishermen, not just elders like him.

Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.

