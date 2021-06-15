Boris Johnson repeatedly misspoke at tonight’s press conference, calling Britain a “society” and giving the wrong date for the new Freedom Day.

The prime minister significantly delayed the country’s unlocking for another four weeks after scientists warned the Indian variant could be 80% more contagious.

But he made a handful of mistakes in tonight’s announcement, saying there would be a delay in lifting the restrictions to July 29 – which he then corrected on July 19.

The Prime Minister also declared “once the adults of this company”, whereas he meant “this country”.

The British mocked Mr Johnson, joking that he was “probably hungover” following a hectic G7 summit in Cornwall this weekend.

A Twitter user said: “Boris Johnson has now said to add to July 29 (wrong date, he meant July 19) that he hoped the company (he meant the country) would be vaccinated. going very well. “

Others said he was “recovering from his weekend drunkenness” or was just “a little tired”.

Mr Johnson defied the fury of Tory MPs and the hospitality industry to insist he could not move forward until more people were vaccinated, saying the disease could not not be “eliminated” and that the country will have to learn to “live with”.

“I think it makes sense to wait a bit longer,” he said. “Now is the time to let go of the accelerator. “

However, Mr Johnson added that he viewed the new date as an “end point” for the lockdown, with all restrictions being lifted for good.

The change came after government experts told the Prime Minister that the Indian strain – or Delta – is much more transmissible than the Kent version, while single doses of the vaccine would be less effective in countering it.

Allowing detente in England could endanger millions of people who have yet to receive a vaccine, as well as those who have only received a single dose and the elderly who remain vulnerable.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, flanking the Prime Minister as usual alongside Sir Patrick Vallance, said at the briefing: “The risk assessment has fundamentally changed.”

The move means the current rules will essentially remain in place until July 19 – with social distancing in effect in bars and restaurants, and a ban on working from home where possible.

Giving the bad news at a Downing Street briefing, the PM defied the fury of Tory MPs and the hospitality industry to insist he cannot move forward until more people are double-struck

At the same time, vaccine deployment will be intensified, with dosing intervals reduced to eight weeks. As a result, about two-thirds of adults could have received a double hit by July 19.

Government experts say hospitalizations should be cut from half to one-third as a result, avoiding “thousands” of deaths. The modelers indicated that otherwise, hospital admissions could reach 2,000, with 250 or even 500 deaths per day possible.

In an effort to soften the pill for people who have been putting their lives on hold for more than a year, there will be a relaxation of the rules for marriages. The 30-person limit on services and receptions will be dropped – but venues will still be limited by how many they can accommodate while respecting social distancing rules.

Dancing will also always be another big blow for couples hoping to celebrate.