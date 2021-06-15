Politics
Prominent political leader in China Xi Jinping political trip
China is currently the country of the world. It is in China that the corona infection is said to have started, which has been wreaking havoc around the world for nearly two years. If there had been another country, it would have been under great pressure now, but there was no chaos in China. The reason is President Xi Jinping. Today is the birthday of one of the most powerful people in the world. The story of how the 68-year-old leader became the most faithful face in Chinese farmer politics is a very interesting one.
Xi Jinping’s childhood: –
Jinping’s father, Xi Zhongshuaan, was a revolutionary communist leader. Her mother Peng Liyuan has been identified as a singer. She used to sing folk songs related to the revolution or. Born in Beijing on June 15, 1953, Jinping saw two very different things early in his life, agriculture and revolution.
Left school at an early age: –
In the sixties, China was hit by a storm of cultural and industrial revolution. Jinping was then 15 years old. The union leader, his father, sent him to Liangjihai to connect with the local people while cultivating. For this, his school was released. Working in the yellow soil there, Jinping quickly made his way to the local lands.
Youth schools left out of Mao’s order: –
However, a lot is said about Beijing-born Jinping going to Liangjihai Village. A report received mentions that Mao Jedang then ordered the development of the country that young people leave the city and go to the villages so that the seeds of change can be sown there as well. At the same time, learn from the hard work of young farmers and laborers in urban areas.
He calls himself the son of yellow clay: –
After becoming the supreme ruler of the country, Jinping often remembers this period. He says everything he created was made around the same time in Liangjiha. They also heard about the yellow clay threads of the place.
In active politics, such has happened: –
Learning politics in the villages, he became a member of the Communist Party in 1974 after eight failures. He was appointed to head various rural and urban provinces. He was appointed vice president of the country in 2008. Since then, Jinping has never looked back. In 2012, he took on the post of Secretary General, the most powerful post in the Communist Party. He was appointed president of China in 2013 and now has a second term as president.
