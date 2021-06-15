Hopes high in Pakistan thanks to Imran Khan’s new budget





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to build momentum for growth based on spending and consumption to drive up the economy Image credit: Instagram

All budgets are political. At least that is how it is in Pakistan, where the policy is to ask the public for relief or fear problems when new policies are announced. Governments are responding by playing with numbers. They promise gifts to their constituents.

They tell them what great things they want to do for them, but also complain that the cat is in such a bad shape that they won’t be able to fully satisfy them all, not this year anyway, so they should be happy with the little. that they receive. .

This being the national history of budgets, the one presented by Imran Khan’s government last week matches the format.

There are a lot of calculations, but the budget talks about improved growth, looks confident and hopeful that agriculture, business and industry will be doing wonderfully well in the coming months, allowing to collect more income. It claims to have brought the economy back to life and offers the prospect of more jobs and more money in homes.

A budget like no other

But on the other hand, the budget is unlike any other this government has presented. This is his fourth in a row presented by his fourth finance minister who rebels against the generally gloomy forecasts of an economy sinking under the weight of the coronavirus and political confusion.

The new GDP growth rate of 3.94% which is expected to hover around 4.8% in the coming year is the first time that good digital news has been sent to the country in the past three years at based on expert calculations of expenditure and revenue.

It is also for the first time that the budget is freed from the grip of the conditions that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) imposed through its program, which will return shortly after being suspended because of COVID-19.

This is why the budget wants to do a lot of public spending and offer subsidies (a real no-no as far as the IMF is concerned) and seeks to undertake projects that will necessarily increase deficits but help growth a strategy that lenders internationals hate and claim to be the main reason for Pakistan’s many economic problems.

Some tax breaks may also prevent the government from receiving the revenues it has promised to the IMF as important program objectives. But it is okay.

The soul of the budget

As one minister said, it is we and not the IMF who must fight the elections. It sort of sums up the soul of the budget. It is about dealing with the overwhelming criticism the government has faced from its opponents who cite unemployment, poverty and inflation figures to score political points.

The Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan wants to create a growth dynamic based on spending and consumption to revive the economy and reap the fruits of this activity in the next elections.

The strategy can work except that the IMF can raise its conditionalities and the threat of suspension of the program to stop. The ride of expenses and subsidies can stop in this case.

Government-informed circles, however, believe they have convinced the IMF to hold its own, not because of the logic of their political concerns but because Pakistan and the United States are in deep discussions about the future of Afghanistan.

This strategic commitment, according to official sources, allows the government to exert additional weight with the IMF. It might seem a bit long, but it won’t be the first time something like this has happened.

Washington has played a key role in shaping views and reviews of international lenders on Pakistan’s economic needs and constraints in the past. Another positive action cannot be ruled out.

But many of these questions are the subject of long-term debate about how the economy will develop. Will it continue on the boom-boom path that the government claims to have created through this budget or will it stop after it runs out of the limited fuel it has in its tank because of benevolence? from the IMF?

For now, the government is enjoying its own story of finally conquering the ghost of negative growth and at least being able to tell a success story.

Syed Talat Hussain is a prominent Pakistani journalist and writer. Twitter: @ TalatHussain12

