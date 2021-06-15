Government urged to end dairy tax hike – Journal





PESHAWAR: Ranchers have expressed concern over a sales tax increase on their products and have called on the federal government to withdraw it.

They also requested the granting of commercial loans without interest. Cattle Breeders Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Mohammad Asif Khan Awan told reporters here on Monday that the federal government has increased the sales tax on dairy products from 10% to 17% in the budget 2021-2022, causing unrest among members of his community.

He said that on the one hand, the administration was carrying out raids on dairy farms and dairies to check the quality and prices of products, but on the other hand, new taxes had been imposed that would force farmers to shut down. their businesses across the province.

Mr Awan said consumers are complaining about the rising prices and if the increase in sales taxes is not removed, pastoralists will have no choice but to increase the prices of dairy products like cream, butter, yogurt, cheese, milk powder and tea whitener.

Farmers ask for interest-free loans

He said Pakistan was an agricultural country but the government cared the least to pay attention to improving the daily sector.

Our association had more than 4,000 members across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but 70 percent of pastoralists have closed their businesses due to rising prices for fodder, medicine, grain and feed. he declares.

The association’s president said the areas most affected were the southern districts, where the maximum number of dairy farms had been closed.

He appreciated the provincial government for vaccination of animals against foot-and-mouth disease in Peshawar and requested the allocation of sufficient funds for vaccination of animals against viral diseases.

Awan said the dairy sector plays a vital role in strengthening the national economy as millions of people are directly or indirectly involved in it, but the federal government has not supported it.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced some poultry and livestock development programs, but they failed to deliver results due to lack of coordination among stakeholders, including including farmers.

Contacted, Dr Islam Zeb, head of the Peshawar Mobile Veterinary Clinic, said the provincial government has launched a vaccination campaign to protect animals from various diseases.

We will vaccinate at least over 0.2 million animals with Eidul Azha to prevent the onset of any viral disease, especially foot-and-mouth disease, he said.

The president of the association said animal infections usually cause irrecoverable losses to farmers due to reduced production of dairy products.

We are visiting different areas in consultation with the association of breeders for the vaccination of animals, he said.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 June 2021

