EU-China investment deal still possible but not before 2023: analyst





An investment pact between the European Union and China is still possible, but the two sides could wait until 2023 at the earliest to ratify the deal, said an analyst at risk consultancy Eurasia Group. The EU and China reached the deal in December after seven years of negotiations. But tensions between the two sides that saw both sides impose sanctions led the European Parliament to freeze the deal until Beijing lifted sanctions on EU politicians. Despite the hiccups, Neil Thomas, Chinese analyst at Eurasia Group, said it was “more likely than not” that the EU and China would ratify the agreement called the Comprehensive Investment Agreement in the longer term. “This is because the deal really has some unbalanced benefits for Europe, and it’s going to keep the deal alive as it enjoys a fair amount of approval and popularity among officials in the world ‘EU and the majority of bloc members,’ Thomas told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Tuesday. That’s because the deal really has some unbalanced benefits for Europe, and that’s going to keep the deal alive … Neil thomas China Analyst, Eurasia Group Economies, including the EU and the United States, have long been concerned about Beijing’s industrial practices preventing foreign companies from competing fairly in China. Their complaints include Chinese state subsidies to state-owned enterprises and the forced transfer of technology from a foreign company to its Chinese partner. Thomas explained that the benefits of the EU-China investment deal include better market access for European companies in China, as well as better rules on subsidies, state-owned enterprises and technology transfer. But any ratification of the Comprehensive Investment Agreement may not take place until 2023 at the earliest, Thomas said. This is in part because events such as the German federal elections in September and the re-election campaign of French President Emmanuel Macron in the spring of 2022 could affect sentiment towards the deal, the analyst said. In addition, Chinese President Xi Jinping would not want to appear weak by giving in to the EU before the Communist Party of China National Congress in the fall of 2022, Thomas said. He explained that Xi is expected to get his third term as CPC general secretary, so he’s unlikely to back down on Chinese sanctions against the EU. China’s geopolitical foundation Beyond the economic benefits of the investment pact, China could lose some geopolitical footing if the deal is not ultimately ratified, Thomas said. The analyst added that China’s assertion on the world stage has “created space for closer cooperation between the EU and the United States and created more political will in the EU to move closer to the United States”. Learn more about China from CNBC Pro The american president Joe Biden has repeatedly stated his intention to work with allies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific to counter China’s growing influence in the world. One of the first manifestations of such cooperation was seen in March when the US, EU, UK and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights violations. man in the northwestern region of Xinjiang in China. Beijing retaliated with its own sanctions against the four economies. China was also high on the agenda for the G-7 leaders’ summit and a meeting among NATO members. Thomas stressed that “China has not reacted well” to statements made at these meetings. He said from Beijing’s perspective, Biden’s approach to prioritizing alliances and forming coalitions against China could affect China’s economic development and its ability to access high-tech.

