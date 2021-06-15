Boris Johnson announces four-week postponement of next England reopening phase





BBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a slowdown in England’s economic reopening schedule, with health officials blaming the delta variant of the coronavirus for a slight increase in cases. Instead of going ahead with the initial reopening date of June 21, Jonhson said the next phase of government reopening will be pushed back to July 19. He valued that by this date, two-thirds of the population will be fully vaccinated. Cases in the UK have been upward trend since late May, with a seven-day moving average of new cases rising to nearly 7,000 on Sunday, up from 4,695 a week earlier, according to Our World in Data. Johnson insisted at a press briefing Monday that it “makes sense to wait a little longer” before moving forward. GREAT BRITAIN COMPLETE IMPERIAL REOPENING BY THE NEW WAVE We were faced with a very difficult choice. We can just continue with the whole of Stage 4 on June 21, even though there is a real possibility that the virus will overtake vaccines and thousands more deaths will ensue that could otherwise have been prevented. Or … Johnson wrote on Twitter. “We can give our [National Health Service] still a few crucial weeks to put the remaining jabs in the arms of those who need them. And since today I can’t say we passed all four tests to go to step 4, I think it’s reasonable to wait a little longer. ” UK Health Minister Matt Hancock recently valued that the delta variant, first discovered in India, is probably about 40% more transmissible than the British variant that emerged previously. We can give our NHS a few more crucial weeks to put those leftover jabs in the arms of those in need. And since today I cannot say that we have passed all four tests to go to step 4, I think it is reasonable to wait a little longer. 2/4 Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 14, 2021 With step 4 of the reopening plan , the government has sought to remove all legal limits on social contact. While June 21 will not end all limits, it will bring some changes, including the cancellation a restriction limiting the number of guests to 30. Sites will still be required to greet guests using social distancing. The government is also easing restrictions on overnight trips for children, raising the current limit of six to 30, and on residents of nursing homes who leave their homes for an out-of-home visit. These guests will no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return from June 21. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Now is the time to let go of the accelerator because on the safe side we now have the chance over the next four weeks to save thousands of lives by vaccinating millions more, Johnson said on Monday. Once adults have been massively immunized, which we can achieve in no time, we will be in a much stronger position to reduce hospitalizations, live with this disease, and complete our cautious but irreversible roadmap to freedom. . Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and senior medical adviser to President Joe Bidens, expressed concern about the potential of the delta variant to become a dominant strain in the United States, but has also expressed confidence that vaccinations can protect people from the strain.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos