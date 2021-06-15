Democrats consider Jokowi’s measures to ask volunteers not to rush to decide 2024 presidential election to be the correct one





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Party Democrat He felt that the measures chosen by President Joko Widodo to ask the volunteer members of the Jokowi National Secretariat (Seknas) not to rush to make a decision regarding the 2024 elections, were fair. The reason Democrats are of the opinion that at present what should be a common goal is the management of the health crisis and the economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “President Joko Widodo has chosen the right step. The focus is on managing the health crisis and the economic crisis we are currently facing,” said the head of the Strategic Communication Agency of the Democratic Party DPP Herzaky Mahendra Putra when contacted Kompas.com, Tuesday (15/6/2021). According to Herzaky, it will be less fun and less past when President Jokowi participate in the discussion and get actively involved in the preparation of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). Because Jokowi is still seen as having a great responsibility to work with people to deal with the pandemic. “The people chose him to manage the country, manage the people, for the second period of 2019-2024. 2024 presidential election which is still three years away, ”he said. To read also: Between the volunteers Jokowi, Ganjar Pranowo, PDI-P, and the presidential election of 2024 Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Moreover, he continued, Jokowi’s tenure as President of the Republic of Indonesia is still quite long, with three years remaining. Therefore, Herzaky is of the opinion that no one should attract Jokowi for practical political purposes in 2024. “Let him finish his term first until 2024,” he said. Nevertheless, the Democratic Party is aware that the winds of the 2024 presidential election are blowing quite strongly on several fronts.

