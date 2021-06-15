President Biden comments on his meeting with Queen Elizabeth 2021





Over the weekend, President Joe Biden met Queen Elizabeth for the first time at the G7 summit. The couple, along with the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, met for a cup of tea at Windsor Castle, following the weekend’s main events. Although the meeting itself was not recorded, after the conversation President Biden shared some of his time with the monarch and had nothing but kind words to say. In a video posted by ITV reporter Lizzie Robinson, the president said the Queen was “extremely gracious, which is not surprising”. He also shared that “She reminded me of my mom, in terms of the look of her and just the generosity.” The Queen also questioned the president’s foreign policy agenda a bit, inquiring about Russian and Chinese leaders and Biden’s meetings later this week. “She wanted to know [about] two leaders, one of them I’m about to meet, Mr. Putin, and she wanted to know more about Xi Jinping and we had a long conversation. ” This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. After being questioned by another reporter, the president shared some details about Windsor Castle, as his meeting was being held in an area of ​​the monument not open to the public. According to Biden, the Queen also inquired about the White House. “I said, ‘We could set up the White House in the backyard.’ And she said, ‘How’s it going at the White House?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s beautiful, but it’s a lot of people.’ And she said, “I know, here on this side we go, it’s private. The audience can go to the other side, “Biden noted with a chuckle.” She was very gracious anyway. The President said he enjoyed their conversation and also mentioned that he invited the Queen to the White House for a future visit. The couple even hoped to extend their conversation, as Biden recalled, “I said, ‘I wish we could stay longer. Maybe we can hold the cars for a minute. “” President Biden also posted on social media yesterday, thanking Queen Elizabeth for welcoming him and his wife. He shared a photo of the three of them, writing: “Honored to have met Her Majesty The Queen at Windsor Castle this afternoon.” This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Annie goldsmith

News editor

Annie Goldsmith is a writer for Town & Country, where she covers culture, politics, style and the British Royal Family. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos