Arbab Rahim criticizes Prime Minister’s indifference to GDA workers amid repression and “victimization” – Journal





MITHI: The leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and former chief minister of Sindh, Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, said on Monday that the component parts of the alliance have long felt alienated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

We can consider withdrawing our support for the PTI now that the prime minister has become totally indifferent to the atrocious treatment that the Sindh government is inflicting on us through the police, he said.

Speaking at a press conference at his farm in Bhitaro village, near Kaloi town, Tharparkar district, he said the prime minister failed to protect and defend his party allies in Sindh against the brutalities launched against our workers by the Sindh police.

He said PTI allies in that province had faced such treatment since Imran Khan came to power. He never even bothered to pay attention to the oppression used by senior government officials in Sindh and the PPP, he lamented.

Dr Arbab said he would raise the issue with the GDA leadership at the alliance’s next meeting. He wondered if the PM remained indifferent to the complaint, time and time again, of police excesses on GDA workers. I hope other GDA leaders will also reconsider their support for the PTI because they have the same feelings, he said.

Recalling the alleged excesses of the police on his supporters in Tharparkar, he demanded the dismissal of the SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi and accused him of acting as the property manager of some leaders of the PPP. He said the SSP had set a new record for involving its supporters in bogus cases.

He claimed that PPP ruled the province using the influence of the police and corrupt elements.

He reminded the PPP that it would not succeed in changing the loyalty of its workers and supporters through political victimization and such tactics.

He warned against a vigorous campaign against the Sindh government if such atrocities did not end.

He also reminded the PTI that its candidates had garnered votes in large numbers thanks to the support of the GDA constituent parties and could do even better in the next election, but the PTI government at the center should protect the workers of its allies from the GDA. oppressive PPP campaign. .

Dr Arbab said the Sindh government and police have launched a crackdown on those who staged a peaceful protest in the city of Bahria in Karachi. He said the purpose of the crackdown was to teach them a lesson to speak out against real estate mogul Malik Riaz. The PPP leadership can go all the way to protect BTK and provide more land from the local population to people like Malik Riaz in order to accumulate more and more assets, he said.

He demanded the withdrawal of all cases against the demonstrators as well as against Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, Ayaz Latif Palijo and Dr Qadir Magsi.

He challenged the police charge of arson, saying they did not carry weapons or chemicals to engage in subversive activity. Some trained terrorists were brought in by vested interests to carry out the attacks and create a pretext for repression and victimization, he added, and demanded a fair investigation of the whole episode.

Former MP Arbab Zakaullah, Arbab Anwar Jabbar and other leaders of the Arbab group were also present at the press conference.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 June 2021

