Erdoan softens antagonistic stance towards the West ahead of NATO NY Times summit

Ahead of Monday’s NATO summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan took steps to appease Western leaders rather than upset them, something he has done on several occasions in recent years, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

With Donald Trump removed from office, Erdoan faces a significantly more skeptical Biden administration, the NY Times said, noting that the Trump administration had largely turned a blind eye to Erdoan’s crushing of his national opponents and ties. croissants with Russia.

Biden is very critical of the governments of Erdoan and Vladimir Putin. While the latter has taken a more belligerent stance on issues such as Ukraine since Biden took office, it is not so straightforward for Erdoan to take a similar approach, according to the report.

Thanks to both the coronavirus pandemic and its mismanagement of the economy, it now faces severe domestic tensions, with rising inflation and unemployment, and a dangerously weak pound that could trigger a crisis in the currency. debt, the NY Times said.

As a result, the Turkish leader softened many of his positions and policies that annoyed Western powers. He did so in the hope that the West will invest in Turkey again and help its struggling economy, which Russia cannot provide, according to the NY Times.

Erdoan called off gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, which brought him at loggerheads with another NATO member, Greece, and stepped up Turkey’s support for Ukraine, sparking anger from Moscow.

While in a weak position, the NY Times points out that Erdoan still has important cards to play.

Turkey’s presence in NATO, it has the second largest army in the alliance, its reception of millions of refugees and its proposal to maintain troops in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of other NATO members in September , gave the Turkish president a real lever with the West, It said.

Given this leverage, Erdoan is unlikely to reverse his drift towards authoritarianism or his growing relationship with Russia, which included the controversial purchase of S-400 air defense missiles, even if it does. clashes with Bidens’ vision of a strengthened alliance of democracies, the NY once added.

The report then asked how far Erdogan could be pushed in Bidens’ direction before he became frustrated and cast his spell with the Kremlin or even China. Nonetheless, in light of his disappointment with these two countries over the provision of Covid vaccines, Erdogan is lucid enough to keep his options open, according to the report.

The article pointed out that Biden takes a similar approach, one of avoiding disagreements and dealing with issues at lower diplomatic levels, from Erdoan’s government to the one he took with Putin.

Biden only spoke on the phone with Erdogan once, and that was to inform him that the United States recognized the Armenian genocide. The Times noted that while this was a humiliation for Erdoan that might have sparked a tantrum in previous years, it instead elicited a backlash with the promise of a NATO summit meeting.

The thorniest of the disagreements between the United States and Turkey is undoubtedly the purchase of S-400 by Erdogan, which made Turkey the only NATO country to endure American sanctions and to be withdrawn from the F-35 fighter jet program, the Times said. .

Erdoan’s purchase of the Russian missile system was the result of his distrust of Washington, which he says wants him replaced.

This belief was only reinforced when Mr Biden said last year during the 2020 presidential campaign that the United States should support the opposition in Turkey, the Times said.

According to the report, the United States wants to bypass the S-400 disagreement and focus on strategic areas of mutual agreement and interest, such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya.

While Turkey is keen to maintain a troop presence in Afghanistan after the departure of the United States and other NATO members in September, Erdoan has yet to make a commitment, raising concern in the European capitals on maintaining secure access to Kabul airport for their embassies, the Times said.

In Libya, the United States and Turkey, whose latter intervened decisively in the civil war last year, could find common ground. However, in other areas, such as Syria and human rights in Turkey, they will talk to each other, the Times said.

The report ended by quoting Soner Aaptay, the director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute, who said Biden knows he may have to choose between Turkey and democracy.