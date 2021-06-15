Boris Johnson concerned about Covid vaccination levels in London

(Getty Images)

Boris Johnson admitted he feared Londons Covid-19 vaccination rate lags behind other parts of the UK.

The Prime Minister addressed the capitals at a relatively low jab rate at a Downing street Monday evening press conference, during which he also announced that the so-called Freedom Day, during which pandemic rules could be dropped, would be delayed by four weeks.

More than seven million vaccinations have been administered in London, but concerns remain about the low rate compared to other regions.

The number of people over 18 who have received a first dose is only 55% in the capital against 73% in the southwest.

The second dose figure is 34 percent in London while it rises to 56 percent in the South West.

Most of the other regions comfortably overtake the capital in the race to vaccinate the population.

Asked about the matter by Evening Standards political editor Joe Murphy, he said: I am concerned about London as well.

It is absolutely correct that a lot of Londoners have come forward, we can be very proud of what the whey is doing, but it would be great if we could increase these rates even further.

England Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said parts of the capital were 10% behind jab levels in many other parts of the UK.

He pledged to fight to increase the vaccination rate.

In London, let’s start with the glass half full, he says.

Londoners, like the rest of the UK, have shown great enthusiasm for the vaccination.

Overall, the rates are higher than many countries would have really dreamed of having at this point, but they are lagging in some areas by about 10 percent from other parts of the country.

I shouldn’t pretend they’re low, they are high, but they should be even higher.

He added: What we need to do is focus on those areas where the rates are lower because we want to bring them to the highest rates, which is what protects individuals and protects those around them. .

You’re absolutely right, we have to focus on them and look into the different particular areas of London, because London is a very diverse city, and find the areas with the lowest fares and really fight to get them up, whatever the reasons.

Queues longer than Glastonbury formed at Twickenham Rugby Club earlier this month after it became a walk-in vaccination center for anyone over 18.

About 100,000 people received vaccines after slots were made available to those in the region who had not been vaccinated.

The event called Lets Tackle Covid was aimed at increasing the number of vaccinations as cases of the Indian coronavirus variant increased in Hounslow, west London.

Last month, surge tests were carried out in a number of London boroughs, including Hackney, also as part of a strategy to keep the Indian variant under control.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged Health Secretary Matt Hancock to be nimble and make jabs available to younger people in areas where infections are on the rise.

He said: We know which parts of our city are of concern. In these particular boroughs, we should take a hyper-local approach and encourage younger people to get vaccinated now to stop the spread of this strain.

In the UK, more than 41 million people have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 78% of the adult population. Almost 30 million people have received a second dose.

