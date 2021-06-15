Government to focus on accelerating progress, PM says – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Calling for the new development-oriented federal budget, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the government will focus on developing the economy to improve the condition of the common man.

I am satisfied because the Pakistani economy is not only stable but moving in the right direction, said the Prime Minister during his meeting with Pakistani spokespersons Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) at the Prime Minister’s House .

Mr Khan said that at a time when Covid-19 had hit global economies hard, Pakistan was able to achieve economic stability by pursuing a successful strategy.

This development-oriented budget aims not only to further strengthen the economy, but also to promote important sectors like agriculture, industry and housing, he added.

Federal ministers, special assistants to the prime minister, party leaders and spokespersons attended the meeting in which the current situation of the country, the budget, the mass aid measures and the development process were discussed.

Party leaders congratulated the Prime Minister and the government’s economic team for presenting a balanced and friendly budget that was appreciated by all segments of society.

Highlighting some of the measures taken by the current government, Prime Minister Khan said that the goal behind focusing on programs such as Kamyab Jawan, health cards and the 10 billion tree tsunami, promoting science and technology and poverty reduction and creation of employment opportunities was to effectively verify the challenges faced by the country.

He said the government had made an effort to come up with a budget that turned out to be a beacon of hope for all.

The prime minister called on party spokespersons to sensitize the population to all aspects of the budget in order to thwart conceptions of these elements which were intended to create misunderstandings.

Targeted subsidy

Prime Minister Khan said the government is committed to providing financial resources to help weaker segments of society buy their basic commodities through targeted subsidies.

He ordered that a new grant system be finalized as soon as possible so that it can be officially launched next month.

The Prime Minister chaired a briefing on the new subsidy system.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Prime Minister’s Special Assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Waqar Masood and Dr Shehbaz Gill, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani and other officials were present.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Reduction, Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister on the proposed system.

She said 92% of the Ehsaas investigation had been completed and the remaining work would be finalized by the end of this month.

The president of the NBP also briefed the meeting on the main features of the proposed system.

The meeting was informed that the targeted grant system was intended to provide financial assistance to millions of families to help them purchase essential items.

Appreciating the efforts of the relevant authorities in the design of the system, the prime minister said that providing government subsidies to the rich and the poor was not only a waste of public resources, but amounted to usurping the rights of the poor.

PM praises a policeman

Prime Minister Khan praised the Director of the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), Qaiser Shakeel, who, despite his injuries, carried out his duty with honesty.

Speaking to the ITP official whom he invited to PM House, Mr Khan said his act was an example for other officials.

He said his duty had garnered wide public appreciation, adding that such acts always enhance the image of the police.

He also announced an award for the constable.

Qaiser Shakeel was injured on June 9 but returned to duty after a two-day medical rest.

A video clip of the ITP official injured in the line of duty in hot weather has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos