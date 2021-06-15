BJP can’t afford to let UP slip away: The Tribune India

Neerja Chowdhury

Senior political commentator

YOU can snook the Prime Minister if you are a Mamata Banerjee. But not if you are a CM of BJP, not even if you are Yogi Adityanath, a most requested Hindutva icon after Narendra Modi.

Yogi Adityanath traveled to Delhi last week to ask for peace. Result of the visit: he agreed to participate in a cabinet reshuffle which he had resisted. BJP leaders read the riot to him about everything that had gone wrong at UP.

Unless the situation gets out of hand, Yogi Adityanath will continue as Chief Minister and lead the party to elections. Because an alternative at this stage is a risky proposition with only seven to eight months for the ballot box. The Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior and the President of the BJP have gone into damage control mode.

Very few BJP MPs reportedly spoke in favor of Adityanath to party leaders BL Santhosh and Radha Mohan Singh who were sent to Lucknow to hear their views. They have flayed his mismanagement of the second wave of Covid, for working with a handful of bureaucrats and ignoring MPs and ministers. There have been complaints, and these go back a long time, about Adityanath as a supporter of the community to which he belongs, the Rajputs, known to be as aggressive as the Yadavs when in power. This has alienated the Brahmins, who are numerous in the UP (around 12%) and the traditional supporters of the BJP.

The cabinet reshuffle in Lucknow is expected to give an important role to AK Sharma, a bureaucrat turned politician who is a confidant of the Prime Minister, sent to UP to be his eyes and ears in Lucknow. Sharma stepped down as secretary of the Union government earlier this year and was appointed MLC BJP. The buzz was that the prime minister wanted him to be appointed deputy chief minister and receive the Home Office. Yogi Adityanath had so far resisted this movement.

Lucknow’s eventual reshuffle should also give a place to Jitin Prasada, who left Congress to join the BJP. Like AK Sharma, he too is expected to be recruited as an MLC in July.

Jitin Prasada’s exit from Congress comes at a time when the BJP is in the throes of defeat in West Bengal. Although he lost the last three elections in which he participated, in 2014, 2017 and 2019, the BJP creates a hype around his name to signal to the Brahmins that the party is aware of their concerns.

It also sends another message and it is for potential entrants who may view the holiday as a possible refuge – that if they did cross, their interests would be taken care of. An integral part of the BJP’s polling strategy has been to wean important leaders of other parties on the eve of the election to bolster its prospects.

It was a message of the appointment of a former congressman Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief minister of Assam. The elevation of Jyotiraditya Scindia as Union Minister, which is being considered, would do the same. He’s been waiting behind the scenes for the promised prize since he crossed paths with 22 MPs, toppling the Congressional government in Madhya Pradesh last year.

Finally, the Prime Minister should soon opt for the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle in Delhi. There are many vacancies to be filled after the exit of allies like the Shiv Sena, Akali Dal and the LJP of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Another voting season is not far off. Eight elections are scheduled for 2022 – in the UP, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. It goes without saying that the UP will determine the prospects of the BJP in 2024. It is not in power in large states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. If you add Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Kerala to it, the loss of the UP will put it in power in states with more than 250 seats in Lok Sabha. The BJP cannot afford to let UP get away from it.

The UP poll is likely to be a four-cornered fight. Already, Amit Shah has reached out to smaller parties, such as Apna Dal, dominated by the Kurmi, and the Nishad party. The non-Yadav CBOs and the most backward castes (MBCs) constituted an important catchment area for the BJP.

Mayawati is likely to go it alone. Of all accounts, she may consider backing the BJP afterwards if it doesn’t hit the magic numbers.

The Samajwadi Party and the RLD have already come to an agreement. UP West farmers, especially the Jats, look with favor on the new RLD leader Jayant Choudhary, after his support for the Kisan agitation. Akhilesh Yadav does not appear to be in the mood to rally to Congress this time around, as he did in 2017. Congress is contributing nothing but inflated demands for seats. Muslims, Akhilesh calculates, would gravitate to his party as the main challenger to the BJP, as happened in West Bengal, rather than split.

Bengal’s victory has already prompted regional non-BJP parties to act. Having joined the BJP in 2017, Mukul Roy’s ghar wapsi at the Trinamool Congress was a big setback for the BJP. He is already in contact with 20 BJP deputies in West Bengal with a view to bringing some to Mamata’s side.

In Bihar, HAM party leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is in contact with RLD leaders and spoke to Lalu Yadav in New Delhi last week.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who delivered West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to TMC and DMK and is familiar with many regional satraps, had a three-hour meeting with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to look ahead. Will he now play the role of a “sutradhar” to bring together the non-BJP parties for 2024?

They are straws in the wind. Everything will depend on Uttar Pradesh. The outcome of UP-2022 will depend on what terrain the BJP manages to reclaim with the fixes it is trying to put in place. It won’t be easy. People forget about economic hardships, but the loss of loved ones is harder to forgive due to government incompetence and callous manipulation. Talk to the people of Baghpat or Lucknow, there is palpable anger against the party.

The Prime Minister’s image has also taken a hit. By calling Yogi to Delhi and pulling him down, the Prime Minister tries to mitigate the damage, posing as a leader who steps in when things go wrong. But will his word be as heavy as it used to be?

Much will also depend on Akhilesh Yadav. In 2012, the red cap Akhilesh hit the road on his bike, and led his party to victory. The Samajwadi party won by default in recent panchayat polls. It will take more than “default” to recover the state in 2022.