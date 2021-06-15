Political temperature ahead of 2024 presidential election begins to heat up, ’98 barricades follow Jokowi Ar’s instructions





JAKARTA – Barisan Rakyat Indonesia Kawal Demokrasi 1998 (BARIKADE’98) declared that he would remain standing following the instructions given by President Joko Widodo ( – Barisan Rakyat Indonesia Kawal Demokrasi 1998 (BARIKADE’98) declared that he would remain standing following the instructions given by President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) question 2024 presidential election “Who deserves and must be supported as President and Vice President in 2024, BARIKADE’98 will obey the directives of President Jokowi,” BARIKADE’98 General Secretary Arif Rahman said in a written statement on Tuesday (15/6 / 2021). “We present this declaration as a tangible manifestation of our vision and our mission, namely ‘Keep democracy, protect Indonesia’ regarding the political temperature which is starting to rise ahead of the general elections of 2024. In addition, we are monitoring the direction of Pak Jokowi to be patient and not rush into decision-making, ”explained Arif Rahman. Read also: Regarding the presidential election of 2024, JoMan awaits instructions from Jokowi As is known, Arif said, Jokowi urged all Jokowi volunteers to carefully study the political map first. In time, Jokowi will bring in a large ship named Jokowi volunteers to determine political attitudes at the Democratic Party’s big event in 2024. “Our position, BARIKADE ’98, is perpendicular to the orders and mandate of Mr. Jokowi. Where will Jokowi lead the big ship, we will follow him. Because we believe that wherever he goes it will be the better for the nation and all the people of Indonesia, ”continued Arif Rahman. Arif Rahman said the 2024 presidential election was still three years away. However, the unrest and the standoff began to spread among the population, especially internet users on social media. But sadly, said Arif Rahman, a number of volunteers are not only building a positive image of the champions they will cheer for in the 2024 presidential election. There are also volunteers who are trying to downgrade figures who may become leaders. presidential and vice-presidential candidates. who will become the opponents of their champions. (zik)

