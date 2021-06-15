Punjab’s budget is friendly, says Yasmin Rashid





Punjab’s Minister of Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid. Photo file

LAHORE: Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here Monday that the Punjab presented a historic and user-friendly budget based on the needs of the people.

The minister said that the budget was prepared according to the needs of the people. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar won the hearts of the people with this large budget.

She said previous governments had never relieved the common man. She said: The government has brought relief to the people by reducing their own spending. The PTI government believes in spending public money only for public welfare.

The allocation of Rs 370 billion for health is a great gift from PM. The government of Punjab has provided a 106 billion rupee relief plan for COVID-19.

The development budget has been increased by 182% with an addition of Rs96 billion compared to last year. An amount of Rs80 billion has been allocated to the universal health insurance program. The entire population of Punjab will benefit from free and quality health care facilities. Under this program, more than 110 million people in the Punjab will benefit from quality assurance.

The minister said a development budget of 78 billion rupees had been proposed for the department of specialized health and medical education. The children’s hospital burn center, the 1,000-bed general hospital, the 200-bed Multan mother-child hospital and the installation of a CT machine at Nishter hospital are among the projects. keys of the SH&ME department. In Rajanpur, Layyah, Attock, Bahawalnagar and Sialkot, state-of-the-art mother-child hospitals will be set up with 24 billion rupees.

The minister added that a development budget proposal of 19 billion rupees had been tabled for the department of primary and secondary health care. She said Rs 6 billion would be spent on a special program to modernize and renovate 119 THQ hospitals. HQs will be established in Chiniot, Hafizabad and Chakwal with a budget of 16.6 billion rupees. An amount of Rs11 billion has been allocated to prevention programs such as HIV / AIDS, hepatitis and similar diseases.

The Minister said that overall 36 BHUs were being modernized into CHR. A special amount of Rs10 billion has been reserved for the corona vaccination of the entire population of the Punjab. An amount of Rs35.25 billion has been reserved for the supply of drugs in hospitals. In 14 cities of the province, trauma centers are set up with a cost of Rs3.5 billion in 14 cities.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos