Joe Biden calls Putin a “worthy adversary”, attacks Donald Trump at NATO summit





US President Joe Biden spoke about foreign and domestic challenges at a high-profile press conference on his first day at the NATO summit in Brussels.

Mr Biden arrived at the summit after three days of consultations with the Group of Seven allies in England.

On the agenda were China, US-Russian relations and the looming shadow of his predecessor, former US President Donald Trump.

Vladimir Putin, a “worthy adversary”

Mr Biden has been toasted about his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by reporters, but declined to reveal what the couple would be talking about.

“The last thing anyone would do is negotiate in front of the global press how they are going to approach a critical meeting with another adversary and / or someone who might be an adversary,” he said.

VladimirPutin and JoeBiden are no strangers, having met during Mr. Biden’s tenure as vice president in 2011. (

Reuters: Alexander Natruskin / File photo

)

He described Mr. Putin as “brilliant”, “tough” and a “worthy adversary”.

“I will make it clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate if he wishes. And if he chooses not to cooperate and acts as he has done in the past when it comes to cybersecurity. and some other activities, then we’ll respond, ”Biden said.

“He’s brilliant, he’s tough and I’ve found him to be, as they say when we play ball, a worthy opponent.”

He said he hoped the Russian president had an interest in “changing the world’s perception of him.”

Mr. Biden and Mr. Putin will meet on Wednesday local time.

Biden vs Putin: what to expect from the presidential showdown

After studying each other for years, it’s unlikely that either man could shock the other at a summit in Switzerland, writes Greg Jennett.

Read moreWorld leaders discuss attack on US Capitol

According to Biden, US allies were “shocked” and “surprised” by the January 6 insurgency at USCapitol, where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building while Congress was trying to certify the results of the 2020 elections.

“They, like me, think the American people are not going to maintain this type of behavior,” Mr. Biden said.

He also pulled a rare shot on his predecessor, lambasting his “bogus populism” and said it was “disappointing” that more Republicans had not shied away from Mr. Trump’s baseless allegations of voter fraud.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol in January.

AP: Manuel Balce Ceneta

)

“The leadership of the Republican Party is fractured and the Trump wing of the party is the bulk of the party, but it is a significant minority of the American people,” Biden said.

“I think it’s appropriate to say that the Republican Party is drastically down in numbers.”

“School’s Out” on Ukraine’s NATO Membership

Pressed on whether Ukraine should be allowed to join NATO, the US president warned that it was not just a decision for him, but said there were “criteria” that the nation still had to respect.

“The point is, they still have to clean up the corruption. The point is, they have to meet other criteria to get into the action plan. And so, you know, the school is outside of that question. and remains to be seen, ”he said.

But Mr Biden said the United States will always help Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

“We will do everything possible to put Ukraine in a position to continue to resist Russian physical aggression. And it will not be up to me alone whether or not we conclude that, that Ukraine can be part of NATO. , it depends on the alliance and how they vote, ”he said.

Donald Trump lobbied Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy (left) to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter. (

Reuters: Jonathan Ernst

)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy became an unwitting player in US domestic politics in 2019, when a phone call between him and Donald Trump ultimately led to the former president’s impeachment for allegedly pressuring Mr Zelenskiy to quit ‘he’s investigating Mr. Biden in an attempt to derail his presidential election campaign.

NATO leaders chide China

Ahead of his press conference, Biden joined NATO leaders in a statement saying China poses a constant security challenge and works to undermine world order.

The leaders said that China’s objectives and “assertive behavior presented systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and areas relevant to the security of the alliance.”

While the 30 heads of state and government have avoided branding China as a rival, they have expressed concern over its “coercive policies,” the opaque ways in which it is modernizing its armed forces and its use of disinformation.

They called on Beijing to respect its international commitments and act responsibly in the international system.

The statement comes as Biden has stepped up efforts to rally allies to speak with a more unified voice about China’s human rights record, its business practices and increasingly assertive behavior of his army which pissed off the allies of the United States in the Pacific.

US President Joe Biden underlined the importance of the NATO alliance to the United States at his first summit since taking office.

AP: Kenzo Tribouillard

)

The US president said he was satisfied with the statement, although differences remain between the allies on the strength to criticize Beijing.

Mr Biden also told European allies that the alliance’s mutual defense pact was a “sacred obligation” for the United States, a marked change in tone from his predecessor, Mr Trump, who threatened to withdraw from the alliance and accused the Europeans of contributing too little to their own defense. .

“I want all of Europe to know that the United States is here,” Mr Biden said.

“NATO is of crucial importance to us.”

Chinese repression in Xinjiang

China appears to be expanding its network of secret detention centers in Xinjiang, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Read more

The Chinese mission to the European Union urged NATO to stop exaggerating the “Chinese threat theory”.

NATO statement “slandered” China’s peaceful development, misjudged the international situation and indicated a “cold war mentality,” said China’s response, posted on the mission’s website. .

China is always committed to peaceful development, he said.

“We will not pose a ‘systemic challenge’ to anyone, but if anyone wants to pose a ‘system challenge’ to us, we will not be indifferent.”

G7 countries gathered in Britain over the weekend berated China for human rights in its Xinjiang region, called on Hong Kong to retain a high degree of autonomy and demanded a full investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in China.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in London declared itself resolutely opposed to references to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which it said distorted the facts and exposed the “sinister intentions of a few countries like the United States”.

“China’s reputation should not be slandered,” the embassy said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arriving at the NATO summit, said there were both risks and rewards with Beijing.

“I don’t think anyone around the table wants to slide into a new cold war with China,” he said.

ABC / son

