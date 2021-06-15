We regard the Holy Land as our mother: PM Narendra Modi at UN High Level Dialogue on Land Degradation, see highlights | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address on Monday June 14, 2021 at the United Nations High Level Dialogue on “Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought” and said India considers “the Holy Land to be our mother “. During the video conference speech, Prime Minister Modi also said that India has taken the initiative to highlight land degradation issues at international forums. He said the country is on track to achieve its national commitment to land degradation neutrality.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said land is the cornerstone of supporting all lives and livelihoods. He said we all understand that the web of life works as an interconnected system. PM said land degradation affects more than two-thirds of the world today and if left unchecked it will erode the very foundations of our societies, economies, food security, health, safety and quality of life. “Therefore, we must reduce the enormous pressure on the land and its resources. Obviously, a lot of work awaits us. But we can do it. We can do it together,” Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi said India has always valued the land and “considers the Holy Land to be our mother”. He stressed that the Delhi Declaration of 2019 called for better access and better management of land, and emphasized gender-sensitive transformation projects. “In India, over the past 10 years, around 3 million hectares of forest cover have been added. This has increased the combined forest cover to almost a quarter of the total land area of ​​the country,” he said. declared. Prime Minister Modi said India is on track to meet its national commitment to land degradation neutrality. He said the country was also working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. “This would help India’s commitment to achieve an additional 2.5 billion to 3 billion carbon sink. tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, ”the Prime Minister added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India believes that restoring land can start a virtuous cycle of good soil health, increased land productivity, food security and improved livelihoods. He mentioned that new approaches have been adopted in several regions of India. He gave the example of the Banni region in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and said that it suffers from very degraded land and receives very little rainfall. “In this region, land restoration is done through grassland development, which helps achieve land degradation neutrality. It also supports pastoral activities and livelihoods by promoting animal husbandry. In the same spirit, we must design effective strategies for land restoration while promoting techniques, ”noted PM. The Prime Minister said that land degradation poses a particular challenge to the developing world and that a center of excellence is being established in India to promote a scientific approach to the problems of land degradation. The Prime Minister said it is the collective responsibility of humanity to reverse the damage caused to land by human activity. “It is our sacred duty to leave a healthy planet for our future generations,” Prime Minister Modi said. Check out the full address below: PM arenarendramodi addresses the United Nations high-level dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought. https://t.co/13H12ELnZV PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2021 Live







